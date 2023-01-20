The coolest VW ID Buzz you’re going to see today has really cool wheels.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz is a special vehicle. It is one of the first electric MPVs for private individuals. Yes, there are already electric passenger vans from Stellantis, but these are slightly more neatly decorated commercial vehicles with a few rows of seats than a passenger car. The ID Buzz is therefore not on the platform of a commercial vehicle, but on the MEB platform. Confusingly, there is also a commercial vehicle version of the ‘Buzz.

As with other Volkswagen vans, there will be a large crowd of enthusiasts. To be able to distinguish yourself a bit at the annual Wörthersee event, they are here Prior Design before you started. What have they done? Well, built the coolest VW ID Buzz you can imagine. Normally, Prior is one of those breeders who doesn’t take a very subtle approach, but in this case it is.

OEM Experience

Take the front bumper for example. It is wider, deeper and bigger. But it is not exaggerated and perhaps even more important: the motif of the ‘grille’ has remained identical. This gives you much more one OEM Experience. It looks subtly thick.

The same thing happens at the rear: a slightly thicker bumper with a different ‘diffuser’, but it doesn’t look very aftermarket. There is also a reason not to tackle it exuberantly: range. Thick body kits with considerable widening provide more resistance and therefore a lesser range.

Of course the coolest VW ID Buzz of this Friday looks very cool. Prior has achieved this by lowering the car considerably. In principle, that is always better for stability and for looks. If you opt for a high-quality coilover kit, it does not even have to be at the expense of comfort. Unfortunately, we only know that this Buzz has been lowered, but not in what way.

Wheels coolest VW ID Buzz of today

Then there is the highlight and those are those very cool rims. Actually, we should say hubcap. It is the Rotiform Aerodisc, a hat-tick to the BBS Turbo Fan lids from the 1970s and 1980s. You place the Aerodisc on the rim. Coincidentally, it must also be rotiform. You can get the Aerodisc on the BUC-M, LAS-R and RSE models from Rotiform.

Nothing is known about the increase in power and performance either. So no horsepower has been chipped yet, probably. Today’s coolest VW ID Buzz is mainly a preview of what is to come when it comes to modifications for the electric bus.

