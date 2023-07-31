The coolest Skyline collection, of course in the right specification.

Today we see that rare Japanese 90s sports cars have become extremely expensive. Logical, they were hardly sold new and thanks to Best Motoring, Gran Turismo and the Fast & Furious franchise, we are completely idolized by these white ravens.

In this case we have a collection for you that really are five white ravens, because the color of these five Skylines is white! Now that’s a color you could get on any Skyline GT-R, so that’s not that special.

N1

No, they are 5 Skyline GT-Rs in the famous ‘N1’ version. The ‘N1’ is actually the most premium of all Skylines. These versions deviate very slightly from the regular variants and are that little bit more special.

In fact, the ‘motorsport’ variants. Think of it a bit like Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evo RS models or Subaru’s Type-RAs. Nissan sold the N1 models to racing teams and high-ranking bigwigs from Nissan itself.

Gran Turismo 4 specialists will confirm that there are 5 different N1s. You’re hardly going to believe it, but there are more! Thanks to the famous Nissan GT-R Registry:

Skyline GT-R N1 (R32, 118 copies)

Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R32, 64 units)

Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R32, 63 units)

Skyline GT-R V-Spec N1 (Series 1, R33, 55 copies)

Skyline GT-R V-Speci N1 (Series 2, R33, 21 copies)

Skyline GT-R V-Spec N1 (Series 3, R33, 11 copies)

Skyline GT-R V-Spec N1 (R34, 38 units)

Skyline GT-R V-Spec II N1 (R34, 18 units)

Movie coolest Skyline collection

A GT-R N1 is therefore always white, non-metallic. For a lower weight, Nissan sprayed less paint than usual. You can also recognize it mainly by the things it doesn’t have: a rear wiper, radio and air conditioning. You could get that again as a free option. That again.

Under the engine there is an additional oil cooler. The turbos are a bigger difference, not ceramic units, but steel. Oh, and it had simpler brakes, with the thought that the next owner would install racing brakes anyway.

