There are moments when you suddenly feel very old. And for the undersigned this is one of them. A moment when you treat a vintage car that you remember has only been on the market for a few years. But that is not the case. This classic car is from 1988.

And there is a reason that I use both the year 1988 and the word oldtimer in the same sentence. The government has also devoted an article to the classic car phenomenon in its Budget Day plans. And especially in combination with the mrb…

This is the coolest classic car on Marktplaats

The million dollar bill stated the following:

In the MRB, an exemption applies to vehicles that are 40 years and older. This measure does not abolish the classic car exemption for cars over 40 years old, but will reduce it to vehicles built up to 1988 with effect from 1 January 2028.

While this used to apply to cars aged 40 years and older, from 2028 the scheme will only apply to cars built up to 1988. In 2038, the MRB exemption will only apply to cars that are at least 50 years old, you understand?

That’s why we thought we’d look for the coolest oldtimer on Marktplaats. And guess what? We found it. Completely subjective and completely personal, but this is the coolest classic car on Marktplaats

Beautiful Peugeot 205 CTi

This concerns this white Peugeot 205 CTi 1.6. According to many, that is the engine you should have instead of the 1.9, because it is lighter and therefore more playful. I don’t know whether this also applies in combination with the open carriage, but we have to make do with it.

This oldtimer has already been finished with a lot of work, but there is still some work to be done. It has a revised cylinder head, including a new camshaft and water pump. But on the other hand, the roof will need to be replaced soon.

All in all, a wonderful old-timer with 117,000 kilometers on the odometer that you can continue to drive free of road tax from 2028. And all that for the reasonable amount of €11,500.

Bring on that new arrangement!!

