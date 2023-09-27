Yes, a real Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia!

The first generation Cayenne is not a car that will appeal to everyone, but this car does have the potential to be very cool. All you need are some rally accessories. Now you can start tinkering yourself, but what you can also do is buy an official Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia.

By this we do not mean the rally car with which the Transsyberia participants drove from Moscow to Mongolia, but the special edition that was inspired by it. One of these is now for sale in the Netherlands. Or something more specific: one of them is now being auctioned.

The car is officially called the Cayenne S Transsyberia, but this special edition has the engine of the GTS. This means that you have 405 hp at your disposal instead of 385 hp, in addition to 500 Nm of torque. That should be enough to brave the better gravel roads.

The Cayenne Transsyberia stands no higher on its feet than a standard Cayenne, but you do benefit from standard air suspension and PASM. If you are not very familiar with Porsche jargon: the latter means that the car is equipped with adaptive dampers.

The Cayenne Transsyberia can be recognized at a glance by the striping on the side and the lights on the roof. The stickers you see were not there from the factory: that is the last owner who indulged himself. The car is also equipped with suitable off-road tires.

The Transsyberia was a limited edition, but exactly how many were built is not entirely clear. The plan was to build 600 copies, but fewer were built. According to some sources, only 258 were ultimately built.

One thing is certain: a real Cayenne Transsyberia is a rare sight. So grab your chance now and bid Collecting Cars. This example only has 58,436 km on the clock, which is very little for first generation Cayenne concepts. You can bid until next Wednesday at 7:20 PM.

This article This is the coolest Cayenne used car in the Netherlands first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

