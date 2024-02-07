Yes, there is a real Spyker on Marktplaats!

Maarten de Bruijn presented a brand new car last year, but he should not have done that. The Ferox already looks dated, while the Spyker C8 still looks fresh. While that car is already 24 years (!) old. A timeless beauty. And you can now buy one on Marktplaats.

It concerns a Spyker C8 Spyder, which is the original version. According to the advertisement, it is a C8 Spyder T, with turbo. However, it seems to be 'just' the regular C8 Spyder, but with the widebody. The T had this as standard, but was also optionally available on the normal C8 Spyder.

Without a turbo, the 4.2 liter V8 delivered 400 hp. That was 40 hp more than the car the engine was originally in: the Audi S8 Plus. This put the C8 Spyder on par with the Ferrari 360 Modenawhich had exactly the same power.

While the interior of the Ferrari now looks quite dated, this does not apply to the Spyker. On the contrary, the interior of the C8 is still a feast for the eyes 24 years later. With the propeller steering wheel (not standard) and the periscope interior mirror (also not standard), the interior is completely finished.

According to the seller, this is the last Spyker that left the factory in 2014, before the store went bankrupt. However, the year of construction is 2006, so it is not entirely clear how exactly that works.

That doesn't matter: this is an extremely beautiful and special car, which also only has 6,023 km on the clock. To become the new owner of this gem, you will have to dig deep into your pockets. It's on marketplace no less than €569,000 asked for.

This article This is the coolest car on Marktplaats first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#coolest #car #Marktplaats