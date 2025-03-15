There are just two months left for Basel, in Switzerland, to host the 69th edition of the Eurovision of the song. As every year, bets will be uploaded risky and controversial.

One of this year is that of Finland. This Nordic country will be represented in Switzerland by the 32 -year -old singer Erika Vikmanwhich will interpret the song Ich Komme.

Vikman’s staging, with a lot of latex, with erotic and Even with the title of the song (Expression that means “I am going”, in German, but also refers to the time of sexual ecstasy) has aroused the misgivings of the European Broadcasting Union (UER).

According to him Daily Mailthe Uuer has asked the Finnish delegation to reduce the tone of the choreography, that is less explicit and that Vikman moderates his dance routine and adjust his movements on stage.

“The Uuer has said that it is too sexual. They want to cover my backs, “the singer told the Swedish newspaper Express. The artist says that “I am wild, I have a lot to give. I am sensual on stage.”

However, Vikman has taken importance to the controversy, stating that his performance was already being tuned before the intervention of the UER. “The show It is still evolving And I had already chosen a different costume before listening to any EBU comments, “he said.

The executive producer of the Eurovision Song Festival of the Finnish Estate Yle, ANSSI Autio, said that the Uer He did not order Vikman to change the performance.

A statement from Yle says: “ANSSI Autio affirms that Vikman’s statements cannot comment. However, he confirms that conversations with the UUr have been held, but but No direct demands have been filed. “