Real Madrid continues to be the reference team worldwide, so today we bring you the contractual situation of each of its players: the date on which their contract expires, their termination clause and their current salary.
Contract end date: 2026
Salary: €13M
Termination clause: €700M
Thibaut is the best goalkeeper in the world and despite being injured at the moment when he returns he will be the starter.
Contract end date: 2024
Salary: €7.5M
Termination clause: None
Kepa is currently on loan at Real Madrid and everything indicates that he will return to Chelsea next season. He does not finish convincing at the Bernabéu.
Contract end date: 2024
Salary: €1.2M
Termination clause: €50M
The Ukrainian has his future to resolve. To this day it is not known if he will continue, what is clear is that the club does not stop trusting him.
Contract end date: 2025
Salary: €8M
Termination clause: €45M
Dani has started this season in the best possible way. The Spanish full-back has changed his diet, he has stopped getting injured and is finding the best version of himself on the field.
Contract end date: 2024
Salary: €5.5M
Termination clause: €160M
Lucas has his renewal pending for next season. He has all year to prove that he can extend his contract another year.
Contract end date: 2025
Salary: €8M
Termination clause: €500M
He is currently injured in the cruciate part of his left knee, but everything indicates that he will be able to compete in the Champions League again. He could be available starting in the quarters.
Contract end date: 2026
Salary: €18M
Termination clause: €800M
David Alaba is one of the pillars of Real Madrid’s defense, but injuries are causing him to not be able to find his best version in recent times.
Contract end date: 2026
Salary: €8M
Termination clause: €450M
Rudiger has a golden opportunity to establish himself as Real Madrid’s starting centre-back. With Alaba and Militao injured it is his opportunity. He has been showing a great level.
Contract end date: 2024
Salary: €7M
Termination clause: €200M
The Real Madrid youth player is currently the first captain of the squad. He could head to Saudi Arabia for the next summer market.
Contract end date: 2025
Salary: €7M
Termination clause: €250M
The French full-back of Real Madrid is going to end up being the starter in the big games for Carlo Ancelotti. He gives the team a lot of security on the left side.
Contract end date: 2028
Salary: €2.5M
Termination clause: €250M
Real Madrid’s left back, Fran García, is not quite coming together. He still needs to gain a lot of experience to occupy the Santiago Bernabéu wing.
Contract end date: 2028
Salary: €6M
Termination clause: €1B
It is one of the club’s bets for the present and the future. The only game the team has lost so far this season was with him on the bench.
Contract end date: 2028
Salary: €6M
Termination clause: €1B
He is in love with Real Madrid fans. No matter where he plays, winger or midfielder, he always has outstanding performances. He is a very regular player.
Contract end date: 2028
Salary: €5M
Termination clause: €1B
The falcon is one of Real Madrid’s fittest players so far this season. Nowadays it is very difficult to take away the Uruguayan’s place in the eleven.
Contract end date: 2029
Salary: €9M
Termination clause: €1B
He is the new star of Real Madrid. She has everyone in Madrid in love. He is a unique footballer, at 20 years old he is already a world leader.
Contract end date: 2024
Salary: €14M
Termination clause: ?
The Croatian could be enjoying his last season at Real Madrid. Ancelotti is not giving him all the minutes that he would like to have in the Euro Cup year.
Contract end date: 2024
Salary: €15M
Termination clause: €500M
His football does not expire. He is possibly in one of the best moments of his career after having left the German national team aside.
Contract end date: 2026
Salary: €6M
Termination clause: €500M
He has just come back from an injury and is little by little getting into the rhythm of competition. The Utrerano is a key part of the team’s rotation.
Contract end date: 2029
Salary: €1M
Termination clause: €500M
He has not yet been able to debut with the Real Madrid shirt due to the ordeal he is experiencing with injuries. A lot is expected from the Turk, he could be in El Clásico.
Contract end date: 2028
Salary: €8M
Termination clause: €1B
Although he is not having the best start to the season at the club, they fully trust him. He is a differential footballer.
Contract end date: 2027
Salary: €14M
Termination clause: €1B
He is set to dominate the next decade. His next contract extension will be made official shortly.
Contract end date: 2027
Salary: €5M
Termination clause: €750M
He is not being able to count on all the minutes he would like but little by little he is entering the team’s rotation. Ancelotti is not convinced.
Contract end date: 2024
Salary: €1M
Termination clause: ?
