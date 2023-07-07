Gabriela Herrera is in the eye of the storm after Sergio George used her account Twitter to rant against her and ensure that “he was never interested in working” with the blonde. However, things could have turned around after the ex-participant of “The big show” He showed the real reason why he decided to break the employment relationship with the renowned music producer.

What was the contract that Sergio George offered Gabriela Herrera like?

The program “Love and Fire” shared today, July 5, the employment agreement that the Grammy winner provided the dancer after seeing her participation in “The Big Show” and decided to sign her. She offered to record a bachata song.

The contract in question sought that Herrera only earn 25% of the total profits that he could receive and that the other 75% would go to the record company. This contractual relationship included royalties payments for song reproductions, video clips, among others.

When it comes to concerts, the artist was obliged to give 50% of his profits to the label. It is important to stress that Farik Grippa He denounced this fact in the past and said that this was the reason why he no longer did live shows.

“The man seems quite pathetic to me, his comments seem quite funny to me. (…) He has been attacking one by one. He says he does not want to respond, but he attacks people one by one. When he feels cornered, when he does not know What to say, he attacks with unimportant things,” Gabriela said about the producer’s recent statements in which he minimized her as an artist.

What did Gabriela Herrera say about Sergio George?

Gabriela Herrera came out to give her full support toFarik Grippaand attacking the producer: “He is a singer who has been harmed. What happens to him I said at the time on the subject of contracts that I did not sign.”

“Your producer has to support you, not destroy you; he has to help you emerge, he doesn’t have to kill you or give you something negative,” added the reality girl.

Does Gabriela Herrera think that Sergio George is a jerk?

Herrera was dispatched and let her feelings and discomfort at the attitude of the music producer be noted. And not only that, but he also shared a series of text messages in which it is verified that there was an interest on the part of the producer to ‘sign’ the dancer.

“As I said on your set at the time, I was always right. I wanted to be respectful and not make a scandal, but this man exceeded the limits, behaving like a jerk, rude… lying, disregarding, trashing and implying that I’m hallucinating, when the truth is in your hands and I’ve had enough of so much injustice, which apparently I haven’t been the only one to bear. Playing with people’s dreams and then disregarding it is a sample of bad practice for a professional, wherever you are,” wrote Gabriela Herrera in an Instagram message to Rodrigo González.

What message did Sergio George send?

After what Gabriela Herrera said, Sergio George came out with everything and sent a strong message on his Twitter account: “Hey, ‘tiktokera’, I never called you back to sign you. I wasn’t interested and you know it. 30 seconds of fame reaching the second 29. #nomesueltan #ponteatrabajar #cantas?”.

How were the beginnings of Gabriela Herrera on television?

The young woman gained fame thanks to “El gran show”, a 2017 reality show hosted byGisela Valcarcel.She danced with Emilio Jaime, but only in 2021 when she shone by her own light. In “Reinas del show”, Gabriela Herrera managed to reach the final.

Shortly after, she was ‘booked’ for season 10 of “This is war”. Together with Anthony Aranda and Jossmery Toledo, she became one of the brand new tails of the América TV space.

What career did you study and why did you abandon it?

The dancer told the media, years ago, that she studied Advertising for a few years at the San Ignacio de Loyola Institute (ISIL). Despite this, she was forced to put her education aside by rehearsing her work on television. For this reason, she would only have completed the fourth cycle. However, the blonde hopes to complete them at some point in her life.

What did Gabriela Herrera say about Arturo Chumbe?

Arturo Chumbe had harsh words towards Gabriela, calling her “unbearable”. However, Gabriela was not intimidated and responded to the choreographer with everything.

“I think he’s confused. I think so many years of career have confused him. Look, I respect his opinion and the years he has in his career. Although it is true, I am young and I have been in this world since I was 5 years old. Throughout all this time, I have worked with different and various choreographers and the truth is that they do not have that opinion, which seems quite strange to me”, stated Herrera.

What did Gabriela Herrera say about Patricio Parodi?

After the reality boy and Luciana Fuster came out to accuse her of “seeking conflict”, Herrera strongly attacked Patricio Parodi and reminded him of his past withSheyla Rojas. As you remember, the “warrior” began to be popular in 2014 after being caught kissing the model and ex-conductor.

“People have memories and I found his comment quite misplaced. Especially when he said that if it weren’t for fighting, I would be watching television at home. In any case, Patricio should thank Sheyla, because if it weren’t for her, They wouldn’t remember it,” he told Infobae.

