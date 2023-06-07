Hello, dear DEBATE reader, this june amateur astronomers like you and me we will have opportunity to enjoy a series of celestial phenomena that will make the night sky shine.

Do you want to know what is the astronomical calendar for this month? You came to the right article.

From fascinating conjunctions to meteor showers dazzling, the universe will give us an unforgettable show this June 2023.

At the end we will present you the complete list of astronomical events that you can enjoy this month in case you do not want to read the explanation of each space phenomenon.

Astronomical calendar:

The conjunction of the Moon with Saturn, on June 9it will be a special moment in which we will be able to witness how our natural satellite and the fascinating planet align in the firmament.

Although they are actually light years away, this cosmic alignment will provide us with a captivating vision.

The Arietid meteor shower on June 10is a phenomenon in which hundreds of fragments of ice and dust, detached from a comet, will become light trails as they pass through our atmosphere.

As this meteor shower is more difficult to observe due to its occurrence during the day, those who manage to catch a glimpse will be rewarded with a unique view. Here we tell you the best time to see it.

He June 14, we will witness the conjunction of the Moon with Jupiter. During this event, our natural satellite will pass in front of the gas giant, creating a visible lunar occultation.

This astronomical phenomenon will be challenging to observe due to its proximity to the horizon, those who manage to find a suitable spot to witness it will be gratified with a stunning image.

He June 21 will mark the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere.a magical moment in which the sun will reach its maximum height in the sky, providing longer days full of light.

It is the official welcome to the hot season, while in the southern hemisphere winter will begin, with lower temperatures and shorter days.

Finally, On June 27, we will have the opportunity to witness the second Bootidas meteor shower.

Appearing to come from the Bootes constellation, these meteors will light up the night sky with fleeting flashes, creating an amazing spectacle.

Complete list of astronomical phenomena for the month of June:

June 9: Conjunction of the Moon with Saturn.

June 10: Arietid Meteor Shower.

June 14: Conjunction of the Moon with Jupiter.

June 21: Summer Solstice.

June 27: Second Bootid meteor shower.