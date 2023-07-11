In 1998, Spain (and the world) were very different from what they are today. In the year in which titanic made history at the Oscars with its 11 statuettes, in our country it was still paid in pesetas. On the other side of the Atlantic, in the United States, two young engineers –Sergey Brin and Larry Page– launched a website called Google. The DVD forever replaced the old VHS videos and, 400 kilometers away from Earth, the International Space Station began to function.

That same year, the sale of mobile phones skyrocketed to 162,900 units worldwide, a record number. And a telecommunications company still unknown in Spain, Orange, began to operate on Spanish soil. Twenty-five years have passed, a quarter of a century in which the operator has contributed to the digitization and modernization of Spain through an investment of more than 35,500 million euros.

The commitment of Orange with the progress of the country remains intact. In the last five years, the company has devoted 20% of its annual revenue to improving its innovation plans and expanding its infrastructures. The data supports this effort. Today, its fiber deployment reaches almost 17 million homes and businesses, and its 5G coverage reaches 80% of the population. In fact, it has become the first Spanish operator ⎯and one of the first in Europe⎯ to launch the 5G+ network. This technology, which can already be accessed by 30% of the territory, offers greater benefits: better indoor coverage, longer battery life for phones and security, lower latency…

All these actions demonstrate Orange’s contribution both to the digital transformation of society and its productive fabric, and to people, who are the ones who give technology its full meaning. An example is the recent inauguration of the Orange Digital Center in Madrid. The orange foundation, which is also celebrating its silver anniversary in Spain this year, is the promoter of this center. It is designed to reduce the digital gap in groups at risk of exclusion: from young people with adaptation difficulties to women in a precarious situation and people with autism.

Orange Digital Center, in the heart of Madrid, was created with the aim of promoting the inclusion and accessibility to employment of the most vulnerable people and reducing the digital divide.

The objective is that all of them can acquire knowledge and skills for their personal development, so that they can integrate into society and thus increase their professional skills and job placement. These new facilities also serve as a meeting point for entrepreneurs and startups, that they can access a multitude of practices and resources to start their businesses.

in favor of the environment

Another of Orange’s priority lines of action involves its commitment to sustainable development and the fight against climate change. Despite the increase in its business, the company has been able to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. In the last year alone, they have dropped as much as 57%. In this way, Orange will achieve carbon neutrality in Spain in 2023 (net emissions for scope 1 and 2 using emissions compensation).

Among other actions, it will continue with the reforestation of the Orange forest, located in Ejulve (Teruel), which was devastated by a forest fire in 2009. Almost 37,000 trees have already been planted here in some 40 hectares, capable of absorbing 9,750 tons of CO₂. The idea is to reach 54 hectares throughout this year.

The promotion of clean energy is another of its priorities. The operator has announced an investment of 2.5 million euros for solar self-consumption. Until the end of 2024, it will place solar panels in 33 facilities in 19 provinces. And it will accelerate the rollout of its recycling program for mobile devices in Europe, to reach 30% in 2025.

Looking to the future, Orange maintains its commitment to Spain. In its roadmap, the telecommunications company is aware that there are still many challenges to meet, related to digitization. For this reason, both the multinational and its Foundation reaffirm their commitment to contribute to digital transformation, the ecological transition and social cohesion. These three pillars are a fundamental part of its activity and are aligned with the needs of a country and a world that faces the challenge of leaving behind today’s uncertainties to face the conquest of tomorrow with optimism.