In 1998, Spain (and the world) were very different from what they are today. In the year in which titanic made history at the Oscars with its 11 statuettes, in our country it was still paid in pesetas. On the other side of the Atlantic, in the United States, two young engineers –Sergey Brin and Larry Page– launched a website called Google. The DVD forever replaced the old VHS videos and, 400 kilometers away from Earth, the International Space Station began to function.
That same year, the sale of mobile phones skyrocketed to 162,900 units worldwide, a record number. And a telecommunications company still unknown in Spain, Orange, began to operate on Spanish soil. Twenty-five years have passed, a quarter of a century in which the operator has contributed to the digitization and modernization of Spain through an investment of more than 35,500 million euros.
The commitment of Orange with the progress of the country remains intact. In the last five years, the company has devoted 20% of its annual revenue to improving its innovation plans and expanding its infrastructures. The data supports this effort. Today, its fiber deployment reaches almost 17 million homes and businesses, and its 5G coverage reaches 80% of the population. In fact, it has become the first Spanish operator ⎯and one of the first in Europe⎯ to launch the 5G+ network. This technology, which can already be accessed by 30% of the territory, offers greater benefits: better indoor coverage, longer battery life for phones and security, lower latency…
All these actions demonstrate Orange’s contribution both to the digital transformation of society and its productive fabric, and to people, who are the ones who give technology its full meaning. An example is the recent inauguration of the Orange Digital Center in Madrid. The orange foundation, which is also celebrating its silver anniversary in Spain this year, is the promoter of this center. It is designed to reduce the digital gap in groups at risk of exclusion: from young people with adaptation difficulties to women in a precarious situation and people with autism.
The objective is that all of them can acquire knowledge and skills for their personal development, so that they can integrate into society and thus increase their professional skills and job placement. These new facilities also serve as a meeting point for entrepreneurs and startups, that they can access a multitude of practices and resources to start their businesses.
in favor of the environment
Another of Orange’s priority lines of action involves its commitment to sustainable development and the fight against climate change. Despite the increase in its business, the company has been able to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. In the last year alone, they have dropped as much as 57%. In this way, Orange will achieve carbon neutrality in Spain in 2023 (net emissions for scope 1 and 2 using emissions compensation).
Among other actions, it will continue with the reforestation of the Orange forest, located in Ejulve (Teruel), which was devastated by a forest fire in 2009. Almost 37,000 trees have already been planted here in some 40 hectares, capable of absorbing 9,750 tons of CO₂. The idea is to reach 54 hectares throughout this year.
The promotion of clean energy is another of its priorities. The operator has announced an investment of 2.5 million euros for solar self-consumption. Until the end of 2024, it will place solar panels in 33 facilities in 19 provinces. And it will accelerate the rollout of its recycling program for mobile devices in Europe, to reach 30% in 2025.
Looking to the future, Orange maintains its commitment to Spain. In its roadmap, the telecommunications company is aware that there are still many challenges to meet, related to digitization. For this reason, both the multinational and its Foundation reaffirm their commitment to contribute to digital transformation, the ecological transition and social cohesion. These three pillars are a fundamental part of its activity and are aligned with the needs of a country and a world that faces the challenge of leaving behind today’s uncertainties to face the conquest of tomorrow with optimism.
Among the most digitized countries in Europe
Companies in the telecommunications sector in Spain have invested an annual average of 5,500 million euros since 1998, which has placed our country among those with the best connectivity in Europe. It is one of the conclusions of the report Impact of digital transformation in Spain: 1998-2023, prepared by the consultant Nae together with the Orange Foundation. The work shows the “vertiginous” progress experienced in this transformation in the last 25 years, and indicates that, in the period 2017-2022, Spain has reached seventh position and has been ahead of countries France (12), Germany ( 13) or Italy (18).
The study shows that the digitization of the country, thanks to the promotion of telecommunications, has contributed some 7,500 million euros per year to the national GDP during the period 2013-2018. And with respect to connectivity, he points out that Spain occupies the third position in the world in terms of percentage of fiber accesses with respect to total broadband accesses. It is only surpassed by historical countries in the deployment of this technology such as South Korea and Japan.
At the European Union (EU) level, Spain leads the ranking of countries with the highest percentage of households that have fixed broadband connections of at least 100 Mbps. Thanks to the efforts of telecommunications operators, Spain has entered the top -3 from countries with the best connectivity in the EU. Although these figures reflect the success of the digitization process, there are some social groups that, despite these multiple advances, cannot enjoy the advantages that technology offers. So much so that only 64.2% of the Spanish population has basic digital skills. This percentage is still far from the objective set by the European Commission: at least 80% of the population must have these basic digital skills. Improving the digital skills of citizens is the biggest challenge to move towards full digitization. It is, therefore, necessary to continue generating opportunities so that all citizens can develop them, regardless of their personal, social or professional situation.
The report also highlights that the digital divide between the urban and rural areas has been reduced, going from 18% in 2004 to 4% in 2022. And it points out that this reduction, together with the increase in connection speeds in the rural areas, is having a “positive effect in reducing the depopulation of rural areas.”
Regarding the number of daily Internet users, it has gone from 16.1% in 2003 to 87.1% in 2022. And the digital divide in access to the Internet based on age has been significantly reduced in recent years. years, going from 50.5 points in 2012 to 18 points in 2022. In the case of those over 74 years of age, the gap with respect to the percentage of global users is much higher, reaching 58 points last year past.
“Inclusion continues to be the great challenge on which companies, non-profit entities and Public Administrations must work together if we want to complete this process of modernization of our country”, admits the director of Sustainability of Orange and the Orange Foundation, Daniel Morales.
