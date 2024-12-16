He increase in the price of rental housing in Spain has been noted, with a 14.7% growth in the national average with compared to 2023: the average price per square meter is 13.13 euros, and the average cost of an 80 square meter apartment is, today, €1,050 per month, according to data from the Fotocasa Real Estate Index for the month of November.

Since 2018, housing has not experienced such high year-on-year growth in rents. In that sense, This growth has been especially noticeable in some autonomous communities.in which growth greater than or close to 20% has been recorded compared to last year. In fact, in 16 of 17 autonomous communities, the price of rent has increased.

Ranking of communities in which rental prices have increased the most

Madrid: 20.9% Castilla-La Mancha: 18.6% Asturias: 17.5% Catalonia: 13.0% Region of Murcia: 12.9% La Rioja: 12.3% Valencian Community: 11.6% Galicia: 11.4% Extremadura: 11.3% Aragon: 10.9% Basque Country: 10.2% Navarre: 10.1%





Where is it most expensive to rent an apartment in Spain?

Madrid: €20.72/m² per month. Catalonia: €17.91/m² per month. Balearic Islands: €17.35/m² per month. Basque Country: €16.75/m² per month. Canary Islands: €13.92/m² per month. Valencian Community: €12.75/m² per month. Navarra: €12.13/m² per month. Cantabria: €11.46/m² per month. Andalusia: €10.86/m² per month. Asturias: €10.80/m² per month. Aragon: €10.07/m² per month. Galicia: €9.49/m² per month. La Rioja: €9.42/m² per month. Region of Murcia: €9.13/m² per month. Castilla y León: €9.09/m² per month. Castilla-La Mancha: €7.40/m² per month. Extremadura: €6.70/m² per month.

Therefore, Extremadura (€6.70/m² per month), Castilla-La Mancha (€7.40/m² per month) and Castilla y León (€9.09/m² per month) are the regions in which It is cheaper to rent an apartment in Spain by 2025.