Pastry is like mathematics. There are those who say that it is something simple, especially when they have understood, or in this case you handle the recipes, but even for the simplest dessert, such as the custardit is necessary to follow a series of steps so that it is at the perfect point. As funny that there was a flange full of holes like a Gruyère cheese, this is nothing other than an indicative that something is being done wrong.

The key is in time

If there is one thing our grandmothers have taught us, it is necessary for cooking Time, patience and mime. Really to get a perfect and creamy flan we do not need much more, since it is precisely this that ruins the result. The rush and rapid movements are the worst enemies of this traditional dessert and in many occasions the causes that the texture is not expected.

For example, to beat eggs and yolks, most importantly, and what really makes a difference, is the utensil and the movements that are made. The trick recommended by Paula Minaqui, creator of recipe content in Tiktok, is spoon and make short movements to introduce the least possible air.

The step by step for a perfect flan

Ingredients:

3 eggs

4 egg yolks

550 ml of milk

Lemon skin

1 vanilla pod or 2 teaspoons of vanilla essence

325 g of condensed milk

150 g of white sugar

4 teaspoons of water

Infusion the milk. To do this, add it to the saucepan next to the lemon and vanilla skin. Take over medium heat until it begins to boil and leave it over low heat for 3 minutes. While it cools, starts Prepare the candy. In a pan, place the sugar and water over low heat and let it dissolve without stirring. When you have acquired a golden color, watch it in the mold. Next, Beat the eggs and yolks With a spoon in a bowl, without making quick movements. Then add condensed and infused milk and mix with softness. Preheat the oven to 160 degrees and introduce the flan mold into a Honda tray with hot water. Bake for an hour and 15 minutes. Keep the flan in the fridge and Let it rest for at least 8 hours, To settle and more creamy

