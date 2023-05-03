Last February the European Parliament presented a historic proposal: ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from the year 2035. Given this scenario, which arises from the need to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, Many questions arise about alternatives to this traditional model.

Synthetic fuels are a type of fuel that is produced from hydrogen and has a carbon footprint that is neutral in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Both gasoline and synthetic diesel can be used to power internal combustion engines with little or no requirement for modifications to accommodate these fuels instead of traditional ones.

On the other side of the coin we have e-fuel, which is produced using carbon dioxide captured directly from the air, water and energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind.

One of the proposed solutions is the use of synthetic fuels or e-fuel, which could reduce carbon emissions and continue to allow the continuity of the commercialization and use of thermal engines”, they point out from the Spanish holding moure group.

In some countries such as Germany and Italy, and for automobile manufacturers such as Porsche, Mazda, Lamborghini and Audi, synthetic fuels are a viable and long-lasting future option, since it would mean continued development and commercialization of internal combustion engines more beyond 2035.

“Despite this, there are few companies in the sector that invest in the research and development of heat engines,” says the CEO. Currently, most brands are focused on the production and innovation of electric vehicles, while a more limited number begin to consider hydrogen as a tempting option for the coming years.

“There are two possible scenarios to consider. On the one hand, synthetic fuel could become an alternative to electric and hydrogen-powered cars, but on the other, its high cost could prevent it from becoming a viable long-term solution. In this way, a hybrid combination of fuels appears as the most sustainable and viable option for the future, allowing various types of energy to coexist in the same market”, concludes the expert regarding the feasibility of the initiative.

faconauto and one of its strategic partners, the Repsol Foundation, have expressed at the II Industrial Vehicle Observatory, organized by both entities, the need to accelerate decarbonisation using all the technologies available in Spain. Among these technologies are electrification, renewable hydrogen and renewable fuels. Faconauto and Fundación Repsol highlighted the need to consider all available options to contribute to decarbonization and meet the objectives established by the European Union.

reduce emissions



The current levels oblige industrial vehicle manufacturers to reduce CO2 emissions from new models by 15% in 2025 and 30% in 2030. The European Commission has further tightened these targets, placing the reduction at 45% in 2030, 65% in 2035 and 90% in 2040. However, the speakers highlighted that these objectives are unrealistic, since by the end of the decade there would have to be 30,000 commercial vehicles of more than 3.5 tons, electric or powered by hydrogen. In addition, more than a third of all new trucks sold would have to be zero emissions from 2030, as predicted by the employers’ association of European manufacturers, ACEA.

According to the information provided in the II Industrial Vehicle Observatory, advanced biofuels produced from waste, since they are a currently available solution that allows net CO2 emissions to be reduced by 90%, without having to change the fleet or make investments in new infrastructure, since it is compatible with the existing combustion engines and refueling network.

Faconauto and Fundación Repsol stressed the need to consider all available options to contribute to decarbonisation and meet the objectives established by the European Union in the heavy road transport sector. “Limiting the future of heavy vehicles solely to electrified technologies not only does not generate tangible benefits for decarbonization today, but also delays it,” explained Marta Blázquez, executive vice president of Faconauto.

For the Chairman of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, “the policies that affect the productive sectors, such as the automotive sector, neither in Europe nor in Spain, should be designed exclusively based on sustainability and the reduction of emissions. These policies cannot be isolated from key factors that must be considered such as employment, training, legal certainty, innovation, the cost of energy and of course supply and demand.

question of price



Although it is not yet final, the price of these new fuels will fluctuate between 2 and 3 euros per liter, that is, 50% more expensive than the price of current gasoline. A recent study by the European Federation for Transport and the Environment states that the cost of a liter of synthetic gasoline will be 2.80 euros in the year 2030, which means that filling a 75-liter tank would cost about 210 euros within seven years.

“The high amount of energy needed to produce the synthetic fuel and the need to import it from abroad, as well as the non-scalability of its production, are the main reasons behind its high price,” explains Montero from the Moure Group.