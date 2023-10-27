The former Colombian military man Germán Alejandro Rivera García He was sentenced this Friday in a federal court in Miami to life imprisonment for the assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, in 2021. Rivera received that harsh sentence even though he had pleaded guilty a month ago to four counts of conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping.

(You can read: Life sentence for Colombian soldier involved in assassination of the president of Haiti)

Rivera, 44, was a prominent member of the Colombian Army. His mother, Amparo, told EL TIEMPO four months ago that he knew employees of the company CTU Security, based in Miami, who They contacted him to form a group of former soldiers in order to provide security to powerful people in Haiti.

Jovenel Möise, president of Haiti.

The former military man had known several members of that company for about 10 years, since during his activity in the Army he encountered them in training exercises.

(You may be interested in: US Prisons’ Desperate Search for Execution Drugs)

However, the real mission of the group of ex-military personnel was to end the life of the then Haitian president, who was shot dead by a commando with weapons and military equipment who broke into his residence on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021. .

The president’s wife, Marine Moise, was seriously injured in the attack.

Rivera’s father visited him in prison

Former captain Rivera’s father had the opportunity to visit him a few months ago. “My husband says that he doesn’t know where he got the strength to not collapse after seeing my son.

He threw himself into their arms and they cried,” Amparo recalled.

Part of the 18 Colombians arrested for the crime. Photo: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard / EFE

This woman reported that later they took out the former captain’s other colleagues in groups, who hugged the former captain as if he were their own father. “We promised my son that we are not going to get tired of fighting, to get them out of there we are going to fight until the last. Every story has two versions and only the Police version has been heard. They are condemning them without having listened to them. “Everything is terrible,” said Amparo, in the middle of crying.

He is the second convicted

Former captain Germán Rivera, considered one of the leaders of the mercenaries who carried out the assassination, He appeared before federal judge Jose E. Martínez to hear his sentence.

Last month, the retired captain acknowledged having provided support to the criminal plot and conspiring to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States.

The defendant, dressed in a brown prisoner’s uniform with his hands and feet shackled, refused his right to speak before sentencing.

Rivera is the second person convicted in the United States for the death of the Haitian president. Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian-Chilean businessman, was sentenced to life in prison in June for his participation in the assassination.



The North American country has jurisdiction over this case because the plan to assassinate Moïse was organized in part in Florida.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

You can also read: