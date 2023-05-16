The armed confrontation between Russia and Ukraine has already completed a little more than a year. And it seems that both countries continue to build an arsenal to defend against attacks.

However, from Moscow they do not consider that the only way to attack is with weapons, but that the Russian government also has imposed harsh sanctions on those who use the media as a tool to “smear” the Kremlin, according to the authorities.

That is why a Colombian, identified as Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray, must pay 5 years in prisonallegedly for spreading “fake news” about the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

According to international agencies, the subject He was sentenced this Tuesday by a Moscow court to five years and two months in jail.

“The court established a sentence of five years and two months of imprisonment in a common regime prison”declared the court, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Giraldo Saray, who had lived in Russia for several years, He was arrested in April 2022 on charges of spreading false news about the Russian conflict in Ukraine on behalf of Digital Humanity.

It is an organization related to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Banned in Russia since 2012.

According to the research, between March 8 and 18, 2022 Giraldo Saray would have deposited several mobile devices in a shopping center in Moscow for a massive remote-controlled sending of messages with false information about the actions of the Armed Forces in Ukraine.

The Russian authorities aborted these criminal activities and They carried out a search in the Colombian’s home, in which objects and documents were seized as evidence. In addition, six hidden cell phones with external power sources were found in the shopping center, which guaranteed the mass sending of short text messages.

