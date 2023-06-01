The Italian authorities sentenced Colombian priest Carlos Arcos Pérez to eight years in prison. arrested a year ago in that country accused of having abused at least two minors.

In addition to the prison sentence, the priest Pérez was disqualified from holding public office. while He was prohibited from performing functions in public or private institutions where he may have contact with minors.

“The Colombian was sentenced to eight years in prison with disqualification for the exercise of public office, guardianship, guardianship and school functions, as well as for any activity in public and private institutions that are attended mainly by minors,” reported the Italian media. Il Messaggero.

The priest was part, according to the newspapers of that country, of the Missionary Institute of San Juan Eudes.

The accusations against the priest

Pérez, according to the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Cita, lived for some time in Carpineto Romano, a town in the province of Rome.

The La Repubblica media reported in 2022 that the 42-year-old priest had arrived three years ago at the congregation of Jesus and Mary. According to the newspapers in that country, he was part of the San Juan Eudes Missionary Institute.

(Also read: The happiest country in the world will pay travelers to find out why it occupies the title)

The priest was arrested a few days before the celebration of Holy Week in 2022 when a Velletri judge issued a preventive detention order for alleged sexual abuse of minors.

The investigation against the Colombian started after the complaint of the parents of two minors under 14 years of age, who found money inside the children’s belongings.

“The investigations began with the complaints filed by the parents who became suspicious when they found the money: 110 euros that one of the victims said he had received from the religious on several occasions. The man used to put money in the pockets of the children, if the latter refused to take it directly”, reports the aforementioned newspaper.

(You can read: 12-year-old student shoots his math teacher after a strong argument)

The man used to put money in the pockets of the children, if the latter refused to take it directly See also Ayuso reaches the electoral May with new health strikes, although the discontent does not translate into votes

But investigations found the perversion of the priest. According to the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Cita, the victims revealed that the father would take them into the woods, make sexual advances and even try to touch his private parts. He also came to invite minors to his house to “prepare cakes together.”

Added to this are the cash that the father gave the victims to prevent them from revealing their abuse.

“The religious method between September and November 2021 had led him to have illegal relationships with a couple under 14 years of age, relationships that later led to sexual violence against minors,” reported Il Corriere della Cita.

The victims revealed that the father took them into the woods, made sexual advances and even tried to touch his private parts.

During investigations, The authorities found pornographic material on the priest’s phone and photos of the victims who denounced him. According to him, these were photographs taken by mistake.

In addition to the prison sentence, the priest was sentenced to pay a sum of 40,000 euros (more than 190 million Colombian pesos) as part of the compensation to the victims for the abuses suffered.

“The Colombian is currently serving his sentence in a rehabilitation community. But when he leaves, for the next five years he will also have to comply with the prohibition, as a security measure, of approaching places habitually frequented by minors, to carry out work that involves habitual contact with minors and the obligation to inform the police of their residence and of any movement,” said the newspaper Il Messaggero.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME