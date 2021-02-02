One of the star franchises of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 generation will be back in just a few months, with the arrival of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The Bioware title will collect the three original installments of the franchise, including them in a single game that will feature graphical improvements and all the DLC of the three games.

Specifically, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will hit the market on May 14, as Bioware has confirmed today. Players will have the possibility of winning the title in the usual ways, but they will also have the possibility of winning the collector’s edition of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which will arrive without the title.

This is the collector’s edition of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which will not have game

As we have seen thanks to the companions of AlphaBetaPlay, Bioware has shown the collector’s edition of Mass Effect Legendary Edition just a few minutes after making the announcement of the title’s release date. As we can see, it will be a piece that every fan of the franchise would like to have in their showcases, although it has an important point against it: the game is not included.

It is not the first time that this has happened with a game, since there have already been several cases that have occurred in the past in which the developers have shown a collector’s edition of their titles without including the game in them, something that as we can see also happens this time.

Bioware explains why they didn’t use Unreal Engine 4 in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Regarding its content, the collector’s edition of Mass Effect Legendary Edition has the following elements:

Usable replica of the N7 helmet with LED effects

Steelbook

Printed illustration

Pin Spinner

Letter of acceptance N7

Box

As we have said, something that all fans of the franchise will wish they had. However, the lack of the game is undoubtedly a very negative point and one that will put many players back in their decision to get it. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments.