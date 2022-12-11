Club América is preparing with everything to debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX with the best possible level. Last semester, the team led by Fernando Ortiz had a great performance in the regular phase and finished as a super leader, however, surprisingly they were thrown out by Toluca in the semifinals.
The ‘Tano’ squad will seek to turn the page and focus on the title in this new opportunity. This Sunday, December 11, the Águilas had their first friendly match: the Azulcremas won by a score of 0-2 against Cancún FC. After this preparation duel, the Eagles will play the Sky Cup.
America shares a group in this preparation competition for the Clausura 2023 with Necaxa, Toluca, Pumas and Cruz Azul. This will be the schedule of the Coapa team in this friendly tournament:
Fernando Ortiz, America coach / Hector Vivas/GettyImages
America vs. Necaxa | Thursday December 15 | 7:00 p.m.
America vs Toluca | Monday December 19 | 7:00 p.m.
America vs Pumas | Friday December 23 | 7:00 p.m.
Cruz Azul vs America | Tuesday December 27 | 7:00 p.m.
America v Puebla – Playoffs Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages
If they finish as the leader of their group, América would play the grand final of this tournament against the leader of the second group, which includes Chivas, Atlas, Santos Laguna, Tigres and Mazatlán, in the grand final on December 30.
América will debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX on January 7 when it hosts Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at the Azteca Stadium.
Leave a Reply