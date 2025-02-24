As in the old days. Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético, the three greats of Spanish football, dominate the league championship. None yields. Disputed the 25th day (in the absence of Sevilla-Mallorca this Monday), Catalans and White share leadership with 54 points. To its heels, the mattress team, third with 53.

Since the 1992-93 championship, that exact circumstance had never been given at this point in the season. That is, you have to go back 32 years to find, after the twenty -fifth date of the tournament, to the first two of the tied table and to the third to a single point of both.

Interestingly, Barça and Madrid also headed then, and in the same order, the table, with 38 points. Third, with 37, it was Deportivo de la Coruña. It should be remembered that the triumphs were still worth two points, hence the difference compared to the current league.

In the 1995-96 season, the new system was introduced in which the victory went to be worth three points. From that, the most competitive championship at this point was, without a doubt, 2001-02.









On the 25th day of 23 years ago, Real Madrid and Valencia added 43 points, two more than Deportivo and Celta (41). But the really surprising thing is what was coming behind: Barcelona, ​​40 points; and Betis, Alavés and Athletic, 39 all of them. Eight teams in four points.

Returning to the present, Atlético and Barcelona did their homework this Saturday. The rojiblancos, older early, thrashed in Valencia sewn to the baton and the success of Griezmann and Julián Álvarez. Next, Barça, without brightness but with solvency, also added the maximum at home, where appropriate in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Real Madrid, aware of what his rivals had done, did not fail in the Bernabéu. Pushed by the Eternal Modric, he won the Girona and continued in the fight.

The trio now faces the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Barça and Atlético face each other on Tuesday in Montjuic. And Real Madrid visits the Royal Society Stadium on Wednesday.

Without truce, the weekend they have to resume the fight for the league. The two Madrid will do it on Saturday: Betis-Real Madrid and Atlético-Athletic; and Barça will receive the Royal Society on Sunday.

