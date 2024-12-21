

12/21/2024



Updated at 11:25 p.m.





He Sorloth’s last-gasp goal of the Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid Football Club not only gave Diego Pablo Simeone his first victory in Barcelona as a red-and-white coach, but also placed the Madrid leaders in the League with three points ahead of the blaugranas and one game less .

Quite a blow on the table that leaves Hansi Flick’s Barça toucheddespite dominating most of the match at the Montjuic Olympic stadium, and confirms the good results of Cholo’s team.

The rojiblancos will finish 2024 at the top of the classification of the League regardless of what Real Madrid does on Sunday, because if they beat Sevilla, Ancelotti’s team will reach 40 points, one less than Atlético accumulates.

Like their neighbors at the Santiago Bernabéu, who have a pending match against Valencia suspended by DANA, the new leader of the League has one game less than Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​which therefore leaves this matchday 18 as the great injured.