



The incontestable defeat of Real Madrid in the Benito Villamarín against a masterful Betis led by Isco Alarcón has changed the panorama at the top of the league classification. If the same Saturday was Atlético de Madrid who took advantage of the puncture of his neighbors of La Castellana, this Sunday was Barcelona who also did not miss the opportunity to kill the whites and assault the leadership of the League.

With a clear victory against a real society that was seen with one player less since the beginning of the game, the team led by German Hansi Flick is the new head of the regularity tournament. In 26 days he accumulates 57 points, one more than the Atleti and three more than Madrid.

The rojiblancos also won in their weekend match, against Athletic Club in Bilbao, thanks to a goal by Argentine Julián Álvarez, his most fit footballer. A triumph with which they advanced Ancelotti and his sleeping pupils on Saturday night.

However, the first position lasted little. Until Barça came forward in Montjuic against Real and on a comfortable victory against the Basque team.









The great loser of the day is Real Madrid, who not only let the first league square escape but also generated many doubts about his performance at the most important moment of the course for which he will also lose a footballer who was being key as Dani Ceballos.

The Athletic Club de Bilbaothat with his defeat in the Metropolitan he wasted the opportunity to get fully into the fight for the Podium of the League.

[Consulta aquí la clasificación completa de la Liga]