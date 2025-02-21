The Galician language does not go through its best moment. In 2018, 52% of community residents used Galician more than Spanish And this figure descended to 46% in 2023, according to the latest study by Gallego Statistics Institute (IgE)published on October 11. As for the number of people who use Galician exclusively, the report establishes that only 24% of residents use it as the main language When communicating.

This important loss of Galician has been noticed in the large urban nuclei. In the Vigo region – which includes the city and nearby municipalities such as Porriño, Baiona and Nigrán – the use of Galician has suffered a remarkable decrease. In 2018, 25.50% of residents claimed to always use or almost always use the Galician, but Five years later this figure has fallen to 20.13%. Thus, Vigo remains the city of Galicia where the autonomous language is less spoken.

The Galician falls into other big cities

Vigo is not unique case where Galician is losing strength against Spanish. A Coruña has also registered an alarming fall. In 2018, 34% of the residents of the region – which includes municipalities such as Arteixo, Culleredo and Oleiros – always spoke in Gallego, but in 2023 that percentage has decreased to 25%. This 8.5% setback makes A Coruña The area where language use has been lost most In the last five years.

The Ferrol-Eume-Ortal region has also seen a reduction in the number of Galician -speaking. In 2018, almost 34% of residents spoke in this co -official language regularly, while in 2023 this figure has fallen by just over 28%.

The use of Galician grows in Ourense

Lugo and Ourense remain as Galician bastions. In the Central Region of Lugo, which includes rural areas such as Terra Chá and Meira, 61.66% of residents use Galician as the main language, although it has decreased with respect to the 64% that did in 2018. Thus, Lugo is still The city where Galician is spoken most.





In Ourense, it has registered an increase in the use of the autonomous language. In 2018, 39.85% of citizens spoke regularly, but in 2023 this figure has risen to 42.84%. Thus, the city of As Burgas becomes an exception within the general landscape of language in Galician cities.

Slight falls in the rest of cities

Santiago de Compostela, considered an emblem of Galician culture, has also suffered a slight setback in language use. In 2018, 55.39% of the residents of the region spoke in Galician in a regular basis, while in 2023 this percentage has been reduced to 54.11%. Despite this fall, it is still the second city with the highest proportion of Galician.

The decline in Pontevedra has been more marked. In 2018, 38.82% of the region’s residents used Galician as a regular language, but In 2023 that figure has dropped to 32.91%. Although it is not as pronounced as in A Coruña or Ferrol, this descent reflects the same trend of Galician replacement by Spanish in urban areas.