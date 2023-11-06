Why do some people subject their bodies to extreme acts? Why cross the Seine on a cable or climb a mountain during a storm? The reasons are probably the opposite of what you imagine: Peace. Calm. Serenity.

In his work “Corps Extrêmes”, choreographer Rachid Ouramdane works with acrobats, a rock climber and a modern highliner, to explore what lies behind the search for thrills.

When the body is pushed to its limits, one must deal with “your vulnerability, your fragility,” Ouramdane said. “The notion of risk is always present,” she said, but it is “a risk that becomes your partner.”

As highliner Nathan Paulin says in the production, “To keep my balance on this thin moving wire, I need to be 100 percent focused on everything that’s happening, on my body and everything around me, so I feel everything more intensely.” ”.

For all its activity, a meditative quality pervades “Corps Extrêmes,” which had recent performances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. During the production, made by the Compagnie de Chaillot, a film of mountain landscapes is projected at the back of the stage, which is also a climbing wall. In the film we see climber Nina Caprez and Paulin, who balances in the wind while standing on a high line between cliffs. Performing live, Paulin crosses the stage on a cable as the acrobats balance on each other’s shoulders and climb the climbing wall.

Ouramdane, director of the Chaillot-Théâtre National de la Danse in Paris, described the movement of the acrobats in “Corps Extrêmes” as “a permanent transformation.”

“You start to see shapes,” he said. “As soon as she appears, she disappears.”

He was inspired to incorporate acrobats after working with them on a previous show.

“What really touched me was not so much the crazy things they were doing on the air, but the special attention they had for each other,” Ouramdane said. “How they have to care for each other and the softness of their touch, the knowledge of how to receive a body and how to hold a body.”

He met extreme sports practitioners thanks to where he lives: in the French Alps, where he has observed climbers and base jumpers.

“In this type of sports, many practitioners are considered crazy, people who like to play with death. But they pay special attention to everything that is alive around them: the landscape, nature,” he said.

Some of the athletes told him that in school “no one teaches you to enjoy the rain on your face or the wind on your back,” Ouramdane said. “It’s a little romantic when they say that, but those are really the things they work with.”

Without wind in the production, Paulin can take advantage of something else: the audience.

“It’s strange, everything is flat, but I can feel the people,” he said. “When I’m outside, I do it for me. I like to take something from outside, something for myself. And in a performance, I try to give it back to the audience.”

Ouramdane is also thinking about the audience—about appealing to different audiences. He will create projects related to the Paris Olympics, which begin in July.

“That’s what brings me to dance,” he said. “It’s seeing how dance meets people, how dance faces social issues, how dance meets all fields.”

By: Gia Kourlas