When we think of foldable phones, Samsung and Motorola are usually the brands that come to mind. However, Nubia has burst into the market with a dynamic and affordable device known as the Nubia Flip 5G, which promises to revolutionize the value for money in this category.

He Nubia Flip 5G stands out for its Elegant and functional design. The Screen, seamless, unfolds smoothly thanks to a high-quality hinge and resistance that Withstands up to 200,000 folds. The metal frame and Starlight AG zirconium caps provide a firm hold and prevent finger marks, ensuring a clean appearance at all times.

The screen of the Nubia Flip 5G, is 6.9 inches with FHD+ 2790×1188 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate that guarantees a high-level visual experience. In addition, the screen has intelligent brightness and different usage modes to avoid user visual fatigue.

To ensure a high-level experience, the equipment has technology of DTS:X Ultra processing and technology Snapdragon Sound.

In terms of performance, the Nubia Flip 5G It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor which has an architecture that offers superior performance. It also has a 12GB RAM and a capacity of storage up to 512GB which allows you to use multiple applications at the same time and advanced features of your computer.

The camera system of the Nubia Flip 5G includes two lenses: a main one 50MP and a secondary school of 2MP, ensuring exceptional captures in various conditions. The circular camera window allows for panoramic views, and the main lens can be used to take high-quality selfies.

He Nubia Flip 5G It is equipped with a 4,310 mAh battery and 33W fast chargingproviding long battery life and efficient recharging. It also features a fingerprint reader, facial recognition and NFC, turning the device into a versatile digital key.

The Nubia Flip 5G can be purchased at a Starting price of $13,000 MXN for the configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, offering an affordable option within the foldable cell phone market.