The Mexican drug trafficker Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was extradited to the United States on Friday and locked in a famous Chicago prison, Known for its architecture and notorious escape attempts.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Ovidio Guzmán is 33 years old, he is prisoner number 72884-748 and is located at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago, Illinois.

Also known as “El Ratón”, the extradition of this drug trafficker is the most important that has occurred between the Government of Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Administration of Joe Biden.

Derek Maltz, a former agent of the US Anti-Drug Agency (DEA), posted on social media a photograph of Guzmán, dressed as a prisoner and handcuffed, which was allegedly taken on the plane that took him to the United States.

The MCC where he was held is located in the heart of Chicago, a few blocks from the famous Art Institute of this city, known for its iconic architecture.

New home: Ovidio Guzmán will be held at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, a 26-story skyscraper-type triangular prison. Unlike his father, who is in extremely harsh conditions in Florence, Colorado, the Mouse will be able to see the sun and reaches a… pic.twitter.com/DlYeO9xlDs — Victor Hugo Michel (@vhmichel) September 16, 2023

The prison, designed by architect Harry Weese and opened in 1975, It is distinguished from other federal penitentiary centers because it is a skyscraper with a triangular base with 28 floors and a rooftop patio.

The prison cells have windows only five inches (13 centimeters) wide, designed narrow enough that bars were not necessary.

However, In 2012, two bank robbers managed to open a hole in one of the windows and escape with a hanging rope. made with sheets from the seventeenth floor. They were captured days later.

Years earlier, in 2009, Matthew Nolan, brother of filmmaker Christopher Nolan, also tried unsuccessfully to escape from the prison through a window when he was detained pending an extradition request to Costa Rica for an alleged murder.

Mexican drug trafficker Vicente Zambada Niebla, son of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, also passed through this prison after his extradition to the United States in 2010.

During his stay at the MCC in Chicago, “Vicentillo” was prohibited from using the rooftop patio where prisoners exercise for fear that he would escape by helicopter.

Now the prisoner is Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of “El Chapo”, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel who since 2019 He is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado (USA).

“El Ratón” was arrested for the first time in October 2019 in Culiacán (Sinaloa, Mexico), but López Obrador ordered his release that same day to stop the wave of violence that the cartel unleashed throughout the city in response to the arrest.

Last January he was recaptured a few days before Biden visited Mexico City to meet with López Obrador.

About 30 people, ten of them military, died in the operation to capture him in Sinaloa.

The United States accuses Ovidio Guzmán of leading a criminal organization and trafficking all types of drugs into his country, including fentanyl, which has caused the worst opioid crisis in the country.

More than 70,000 people died last year in the United States from fentanyl overdoses, so Washington has redoubled pressure on Mexico to stop trafficking of this substance.

Last April, the Department of Justice filed charges against Ovidio Guzmán and his brothers Alfredo and Iván, both missing, whom it calls “Los Chapitos”, in courts in Chicago, New York and Washington DC.

After the capture and extradition of “El Chapo”, the Sinaloa Cartel came under the leadership of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, but the DEA believes that the latter’s delicate state of health has made “los Chapitos” assume a greater responsibility. role in the organization

EFE