The Ringbrothers have made a bully. One that takes gas money from small Nissan Pixos and literally looks down on them. This is the Chevrolet Blazer nicknamed “Bully” and a monstrous power of 1,217 horsepower. The Bully is the result of 8,500 hours of slogging with solid aluminum, carbon fiber and 3D printed parts by the Ringbrothers.

Where does he get that power from? First of all, there is a 6.8-litre V8 in the front. This modified LS3 engine gets the help of a 2.9-litre supercharger. For some context, that’s over seven times the power the original Blazer had in 1972. You don’t need us to tell you that Ringbrothers didn’t just stick to the bike.

All modifications to the Chevrolet Blazer

For example, they built an all-new chassis and added a four-link suspension, reinforced driveshafts and a reinforced Bowler gearbox to the Chevrolet Blazer. We can say from our own experience that strengthening that gearbox was quite necessary, but we will not mince words.

In the end, at least twenty companies contributed to the construction of the ‘Bully’. The supercharger is machined from a single piece of solid aluminum and the hood and wheel arches are made of carbon fiber. Off-roading with 1,200 horsepower sounds like something that makes the tire farmer very happy, but the giga tires are apparently armored against stones – interesting.