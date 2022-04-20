In January 1984, there was a transformation in bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico due to an accidental process in which both nations had to respond to a small radioactive crisis.

The worker Vicente Sotelo Alardín removed a radiotherapy machine from a private hospital in Ciudad Juárez. This had been stored in a warehouse without ever having been used. The Ciudad Juárez Specialty Medical Center bought and imported it seven years earlier, in 1977, without having trained the hospital staff for its use.

Although all purchases of radioactive devices must be reported to the National Commission for Nuclear Safety and Safeguards (CNSNS), they were never notified that the teletherapy machine had entered Mexican national territory. Thus began a series of institutional mistakes that led to an incident.

Sotelo Alardín took the machine, the versions differ between whether his superior told him that he could take the machine or not, but in the end he took her out of the health center and put her in his truck.



However, since it did not fit while it was armed, he decided to separate its parts and, without realizing it, pierced the radioactive center of the device. This caused granules of cobalt-60 to be scattered.

This radioisotope is used for therapies for patients suffering from cancer even today, but this time, it would end up in the steel rods and mixtures of a dozen cities in Mexico.

The CNSNS report did an in-depth investigation of each stage in the cobalt-60 pathway.

Sold for scrap

Upon being taken from the clinic, Sotelo Alardín took the machine to a junkyard in Ciudad Juárez called El Yonke Fénix.

Fortunately for the workers, the radioactive center was tampered with by an industrial magnet that saved them from handling it directly with their hands. Nevertheless, the magnet ended up scattering radioactive debris throughout the scrap material.

The purpose was for Yonke Fénix to melt various pieces of metal to sell it as steel to different construction companies. This is how the cobalt-60 material ended up in the ownership of the company Aceros de Chihuahua SA, which later sold the pieces as construction material.

Detected by the United States

The Mexican digital portal ‘Xataka’ reported that on January 16, 1984, the alarms of the dosimeters (instruments that measure the dose of absorbed radiation) of the Los Álamos Laboratory were triggered. As well, there were irregular readings of amounts of radiation above normal.

When looking for the source of radiation, they realized that it was outside, on a street next to the laboratory, in a truck that was carrying steel tubes and was passing through on the highway.

Then, the authorities of the state of Texas decided to inform the Mexican government, since it could be read on the truck’s badge that it was an Aceros de Chihuahua carrier.

Thanks to the alerts, the CNSNS was informed and they were able to start the investigations directly in that Mexican city. The meters showed that it was full of cobalt-60, but they did not understand how it had reached the steel that was used in the construction of Chihuahua.

They had to demolish hundreds of buildings due to the use of radioactive beams in their construction.

Finally, after interviewing the employees of Aceros de Chihuahua, they were able to identify that the source was in the Ciudad Juárez scrapyard: El Yonke Fénix.

CNSNS agents went to that other city where they found that all the scrap metal was full of cobalt-60.

a radioactive truck

In addition to the clear radioactivity they found in the junkyard, they found another spot where the meters showed spikes in radiation. In the middle of a residential neighborhood, in a truck that turned out to be owned by the maintenance technician of the Ciudad Juárez Specialty Medical Center, Vicente Sotelo Alardín.

When the worker took the machine from the hospital, he asked a colleague named Ricardo Hernández for help, who manipulated the cobalt-60 center with his bare hands.

Upon finding Sotelo Alardín’s truck, and its high levels of radiation, the CNSNS had to move it away from the residential area where it was parked. But they couldn’t take her too far, for that would imply exposing the CNSNS officers to the radiation it emitted for a long time.

The Yonke Phoenix had to be cleaned and all cobalt-60 removed before it could operate again.

They decided to take her to El Chamizal park, since it was on the outskirts of the city and the journey was not too long.

The ‘BBC’ reported that, after having moved the truck, no notices were left alerting citizens of the radioactivity that came from it, and on occasions they saw people in the vicinity of the truck.

People exposed to radiation and mistakes

After an arduous process by the CNSNS, it was possible to identify 4,000 individuals who were exposed to cobalt-60. Fortunately, radioisotopes have a degenerative quality that means that, over the years, the radioactive material loses its intensity.

Six years after the purchase of the radiotherapy machine, the English media ‘BBC’ reported that it was estimated that, of the around 1,000 granules of cobalt-60, only 450 remained. Still a high figure, but less dangerous in its amount.

The CNSNS contacted all the people who were affected and did blood, bone marrow, sperm count and chromosome tests. However, after those first tests in 1984, patients were not re-evaluated, so it has been impossible to trace whether any of them had long-term sequelae by exposure to cobalt-60.

Although it wasn’t much cobalt-60, it could still wreak havoc.

The materials were cleaned in El Yonke Fénix and they were able to identify sales of the rods with the radioactive material to 15 departments in Mexico, where they had to demolish hundreds of buildings that had been made with the radioactive beams.

From Vicente Sotelo Alardín it was learned that he had no reactions to the materialbut his partner Ricardo Hernández had a burn on his hand with which he manipulated the cobalt-60 center.

After the investigation carried out by the CNSNS, there was no more information about Sotelo Alardín, who has remained out of the public eye ever since.

