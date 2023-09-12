Would you like to drive a Porsche 911 GT3, but in the cheapest way? Then this is something for you!

One of the favorite flavors of the Porsche 911 has to be the GT3. Especially with the current one. 9000 rpm from the naturally aspirated 6-cylinder boxer. 510 hp and a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour. Although that’s not what this car is about. You have to do this slowly crawl across the intersection in Laren onto the track!

Unfortunately, the GT3 is not exactly the cheapest version of the Porsche 911. On the contrary. For a 992 GT3 you pay at least 236,200 euros. And that’s a lot of money. But that can be done for much less. Yes, you can drive a GT3 for well under €100,000.

Just not a 992.

The cheapest way to drive a 911 GT3

We have it on Marktplaats Found this Porsche 996 GT3 for 79,945 euros. A lot of money, but that requires an original circuit monster. Or actually, not entirely original anymore.

The first thing you notice are the GT3 RS stickers on the flanks. A shame, because it’s not an RS. There are also 18-inch BBSs underneath, which you can quickly remove using the central wheel nut and replace with the original ones.

The wing is also not from an original Porsche 911 GT3, but resembles that of a GT2. But that too can be found somewhere. And while you’re at it, remove those ugly scowls, replace the steering wheel, remove stickers and you’ve suddenly made the cheapest Porsche 911 GT3 a lot more valuable.

Oh yes, just for the sake of completeness, the GT3 has 60,571 kilometers on the odometer, is from 1999 and produces 450 hp. The MOT was issued yesterday and is therefore valid for another year.

What do you say? Is this something for @wouter, or should he just keep looking for a 997 Carrera 2 and ignore this one! Just shout!

This article This is the cheapest way to drive a 911 GT3 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#cheapest #drive #GT3