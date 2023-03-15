A statement that you are a cool guy (m/f/x), with taste and guts. Otherwise you would never buy this…

When I needed a new second-hand car, I of course did a lot of searching on Marktplaats and various driving statements were reviewed. A Jeep Cherokee, for example. Genius thing. Or its little brother, the Wrangler. Maybe even more fun.

I even thought about an old Rolls Royce, but even I’m not that unwise. In the end I hesitated for a long time between two ‘modern classics’. One was the Jaguar X350 and the other the Citroën C6. And I still think when I see such a C6 that I may have made the wrong choice…

The cheapest statement in the Netherlands

Because no matter how happy I am with my Jaaaaag (which turns out to be surprisingly good, but more on that later), such a C6 is at least of the same level as my XJ8. Because it also applies here; it is a -relatively- modern car in a ‘classic’ jacket.

Because everyone and Stevie Wonder can see that this statement is based on the Citroëns of the past. The C6 looks exactly like the legendary CX, but then signed by the son of the original designer. And that is a compliment to this son. I know from experience how difficult it can be for sons of legends to try something themselves, so a little extra credit to him can’t hurt…

Buy this cheapest statement in the Netherlands

And the best part is, you can now buy such a driving statement for the same price as you pay for an apple and an egg. And nowadays, with the prices in the supermarket, that’s not even an exaggeration. This really costs so little, that there is actually no reason not to do it.

The Citroën C6 that we found changes hands for the mere amount of €2950. And yes, that’s little. You do get some ‘signs of use’ back for that, but that doesn’t matter at all for that money, right?

Ok, it’s a 2.7 liter twin-turbo diesel – which was also in the X350 – with 204 hp and maybe that’s difficult in terms of environmental zones if you live in a big city. But hey, then you finally have a good reason to exchange that place for a nice place in the province. Win win.

Have have have

This ultimate driving statement is one from 2007 and has now covered 254,781 kilometers. But I always think, if it has been able to turn that much, it must be a good car.

As mentioned before, it has some signs of wear, but we simply put them away as ‘charm’. Always works. Furthermore, according to the advertiser, there is nothing wrong with it, so you can keep it to that. After all, it is now on Autoblog.nl

You can view the entire ad herebut actually we advise you to just buy that thing unseen.

What on earth could go wrong for that price… Nothing, right?

