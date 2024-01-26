Camper life appeals to the imagination. Can you afford it? This is the cheapest newest camper currently on Marktplaats.

We all know someone on our socials who does it! Score a Volkswagen T3 bus or a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on Marktplaats and then convert it yourself into a new house on wheels. Living the van life. As a “digital nomad” you can spend the winter in Spain, Italy, Portugal or Greece among like-minded people. Delicious.

For those who like a bit of adventure, but also like arriving at their destination without a tow truck, they would of course like to buy a new one. With warranty etc. After all, you are not only buying a company car, but also a house.

Quarter rate

Nowadays, those campers are often still diesel buses, because they still weigh quite a bit with those gas bottles, water tanks and solar panels. Fortunately, there is the quarter rate. At least for now. This means that you pay 25 percent of the motor vehicle tax rate compared to normal. The party ends on January 1, 2026, and you pay 50 percent. Also fun.

But now it's still fun. And because campers are as popular as ever, it is probably wiser to purchase one in January and not wait until everyone gets the same idea with the first rays of sunshine in May.

That's why we thought, let's see what the cheapest new camper is Marktplaats.nl at this time.

Cheapest new camper on Marktplaats

The “cheapest” camper that can be taken along ready-made is a camper bus based on, how could it be otherwise, a Fiat. This Weinsberg Carabus 540 Compact is from 2023, but with 465 kilometers on the odometer we can consider it as new.

It's called compact, but there is room for three people. That is, if you don't mind sleeping on one bed with three men/women/them at the same time. Of course there is a kitchen, a bathroom, a toilet and a stove.

With the household battery you can also survive off-grid for a while, although a real adventurer will of course also opt for a package of solar panels. But they still have to be added here.

The 120 hp turbo diesel will get you through it, although it will not be the fastest. But who's in a hurry in a camper, of course? When it's hot you have air conditioning in the cabin and if you have to drive backwards there is a camera to get a good overview of everything.

Do you already feel like going camping? The original advertisement can of course be found at Marktplaats.nl. Oh and the cheapest one? The camper is on your doorstep for 64,500 euros. In your name and with a guarantee, that is.

This article This is the cheapest new camper on Marktplaats first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

