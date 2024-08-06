Emigrating from the country of origin is not easy, even more so when you do not know for sure where you can live comfortably if you get a good job to support yourself.housing, food and transportation.

People from different continents have seen Latin America and its countries as a destination for build an individual or family life.

Some countries have welcomed more nomads because they have more economic opportunities to find work or because housing and food are cheaper.

In addition, the mix of cultures, access to nature and some quiet places that have not been affected by technology and progress are attractive.

According to a recent report from the Numbeo platform, a comparison was made of the cost of living in different cities and countries.

In this compilation of data, which was taken from various users and by comparing references such as the cost of living in the United States, it was possible to determine that the country with the lowest index in South America is Paraguay.

According to the report, the cost of living in this country is 27.59 compared to the New York index which is 100.This takes into account issues such as food, housing rent and basic services.

The acquisition of food in Paraguay is low, since an average household invests from 150 to 200 dollars per month, that is, from 585,000 to 780,000 Colombian pesos.

When they prefer to go out to eat at local restaurants, it is also economical, since per person they are spending from 12 to 25 dollars maximum, which in Colombian pesos is equivalent to $46,000 to $98,000 pesos, or cheaper dishes from $11,700 pesos.

On the other hand, in the top 10 of the countries with the lowest cost of living in Latin America, with their respective scores, are:

Bolivia 27.65

Colombia 28.77

Argentina 29.36

Peru 29.97

Brazil 30.22

Ecuador 32.56

Dominican Republic 37.93

Venezuela 38.32

Guatemala 38.82

Chile 39.12

Despite what many people think, Colombia is in third place on the list, among the most affordable countries to live in.

The country that comes closest to the cost of living in New York in the United States is the Bahamas with a score of 85.03, which explains why a person must have a higher income to be able to maintain a good standard of living in this territory.

