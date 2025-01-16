The real estate market in Catalonia is more complicated than ever. Buying a property has become an almost impossible mission for many families and young people seeking emancipation. Prices have risen alarmingly in recent years, especially in large cities like Barcelona, ​​where demand far exceeds supply. But are there more affordable alternatives in the rest of the Catalan territory? What is the cheapest city in Catalonia?

The Wallapop trading platform has carried out an investigation to identify the Spanish cities where three-bedroom properties at the most affordable price. This analysis includes data on the average price of homes published on real estate portals, in addition to other relevant factors such as the speed of the internet connection and the distance to the capital of the corresponding autonomous community. This combination of criteria allows us to have a more complete vision of what each place can offer.

In Catalonia, the most affordable city according to the study is Lérida. With a general index of 6.93 out of 10, this city stands out for offering three-bedroom properties with an average price of 144,334 euros. In addition, the average internet download speed reaches 106.4 Mbps, ideal for those who need to work or study from home.

Located just 160 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​Lérida also guarantees a good connection with the Catalan capital, which makes it an interesting option for those seeking a balance between quality of life and budget.









The best cities to buy affordable housing in Spain

Beyond Catalonia, Huelva leads the ranking of cities with the most affordable houses in Spain. With a general index of 7 out of 10, three-bedroom homes have an average price of 112,667 euros. The internet speed in this Andalusian city is 85.3 Mbps, and its proximity to Seville, less than 100 kilometers away, makes it a very attractive option.

In second place we find Mérida, in Extremadura, with an index of 6.97. Properties in this historic city have an average price of 126,600 euros and an internet speed of 75.7 Mbps. In addition, its rich history and its proximity to other key points in the region make Mérida an ideal option for those seeking culture and economy. .

Ceuta occupies third position with an index of 6.93. Despite being located on the African continent, this city offers three-bedroom properties at an average price of 140,667 euros. With an impressive download speed of 126.4 Mbps and a good connection to the peninsula, Ceuta presents itself as an interesting alternative for potential buyers.

In the top five we also find Salamanca, which stands out for its index of 6.91. Famous for its university and cultural atmosphere, three-bedroom homes in Salamanca have an average price of 149,960 euros. The internet speed is 92 Mbps, and its strategic location easily connects it with Valladolid and Madrid, which guarantees a quick getaway to the big cities.