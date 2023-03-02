You can put “cheapest” in quotes. As I just did indeed. Because an i8 is simply not cheap. Unfortunately.

I can still remember when the BMW i8 came out. A friend had the very first one in the Netherlands and when I saw that thing for the first time, I was blown away. Because what a car. With its gull-wing doors. As if it were already at the end of 2014, he seemed to have driven straight from the future.

A week later I received one from BMW Amsterdam for a weekend. The attention I got with it was really unbelievable. For example, I can remember driving on the A1 near De Witte Bergen and a well-known former football player (because Kenneth Perez) was taking pictures of the i8 from his Bentley. That said something…

So 8 years later I thought it might be time to see if those cars have become a bit affordable. Spoiler… No, unfortunately.

The ‘cheapest’ BMW i8 from Marktplaats

Because we found it, the ‘cheapest’ BMW i8 from Marktplaats. And as you might have guessed from the tone of the article; he is not cheap. You still have to pay 52,500 euros for it. And for that you get a pretty boring i8. As far as a BMW i8 can be boring of course.

It is one of the First Edition series, from 2014, in sober Carbon Black with a black interior. Not very inspiring, but it is also the ‘cheapest’ BMW i8 from Marktplaats.

There are now more than 160,000 kilometers on the clock. But that should not be a problem for the 1.5 liter 3-cylinder and its electric motor to support. The i8 is fully dealer maintained, cost almost one and a half tons new and has a laser shield! Yes, blow past the lasering uncle agent with impunity!

