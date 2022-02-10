Murcia, like the rest of the big cities in Spain, has suffered in recent years from the unstoppable rise in rents. It is increasingly difficult to find affordable flats. However, in this scenario, there is an area of ​​the municipality of Murcia that is among the cheapest (or least expensive) of the provincial capitals, according to Idealista. It is about the districts of the east of the municipality.

The real estate portal, which divides the municipality into districts, defines this area between four extremes: from Zarandona to El Raal and from La Alberca to Zeneta. In general, they are districts of the orchard and less exploited by urban development in recent years than other parts of the municipality, for example the north.

districts east –

El Raal, Santa Cruz, Llano de Brujas, Casillas, Bacon Bridge, Zarandona, Alquerías, Zeneta, Los Ramos, Torreagüera, Beniaján, Los Dolores, San José de la Vega, Garres y Lages, Progreso, Patiño, Santo Ángel, La Alberca and Algezares.

In the month of January, the eastern districts registered an average price of 5.8 euros per square meter per month, one and a half euros below the average for Murcia (7.3 €/m2). However, they are not low numbers either. A flat of 90 square meters, for example, would reach 522 euros per month.

In any case, this district remained as one of the 15 of the Spanish provincial capitals that is below 6 euros. Ourense and Ciudad Real dominate this list, in which areas of Alicante, Ávila, Cáceres, Lugo and Zamora also appear.

Upward trend



However, the upward trend is clear in another indicator: in the eastern districts, the price increased by 5.9% during the last year, which is the sixth largest increase among those fifteen cheapest districts. In fact, the entire municipality experienced a rise in January compared to the same month last year: the average for Murcia rose by 3.1%.

In the entire Region of Murcia, the price stood at 6.6 euros per square meter last month, an increase of 3.4% over the previous year. This figure, among the highest by communities, contrasts with the 2.8% decrease in the Spanish average.

Districts of the east of the municipality of Murcia. /



idealistic

