After years of weekends to the Ardennes and Texel, it is finally up to you to organize the annual friends outing. Another few nights of stinking in a house on the Veluwe? No thanks. Just take a weekend to F1, but then it must remain affordable for everyone. Here is an overview of the cheapest tickets per F1 race.

Of course you will still have to get to the destination of the race. To do that in an affordable way at the races in Australia, Japan or Singapore will be difficult. We looked up the prices for a return ticket to the nearest airport. We used the same date for comparison. So this is purely indicative.

And guess what? The cheapest F1 race is simply in Europe. When you go by car, you can make a nice road trip through cities such as Zurich, Milan and Bologna. Do you already have an idea of ​​what the cheapest F1 race is? We will no longer keep you in suspense. You will lose the least money for a ticket for F1 at the GP of Emilia Romagna, or the race at Imola.

The research on the cost of the F1 tickets has been done by F1destinations. The research was based on the ‘General Admission’ tickets, ie the cheapest tickets. These are the entry tickets where you’re dropped in an open area next to the track and you just watch what you’re doing. So you don’t end up in a grandstand, but in a grass field (or with a bit of bad luck in a mud puddle).

How much do tickets cost for the cheapest F1 race?

The cheapest tickets cost 89 euros, then you get tickets for three days for the race at Imola. The most expensive tickets are those of this weekend. For three days of F1 in Miami you will spend at least 535 euros per person. And then you have to fly there too. We would extend this trip a bit and tie it into a road trip. For the sake of completeness we have included the GPs from the past.

Exceptions

General Admission cards are not for sale at the GPs in Brazil and Bahrain. That is why the cheapest grandstand tickets were used for those races. Also good to mention is that the weekend tickets for the Australian GP give you four days of access around the circuit. The V8 Supercars will be driving there on Thursday. Maybe that will ease the pain of the airline ticket price.

Weekend ticket prices per F1 race