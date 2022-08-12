the universe of spider-man is expanding thanks to Sonygiven that in recent years they have released films such as Venom 1 and 2, as well as the most recent based on Morbius. And now, one that is in everyone’s eyes is madam web, tape that little by little is releasing the characters that will appear to delight Marvel fans.

On this occasion, it is confirmed that the actress sydney sweeney will interpret neither more nor less than Julia Carpententer, for those who are not aware, it is the second Spider-Womanas well as the second madam web in the original comics. So we could assume that Jessica Draw, the first spider girl would be played by emma roberts as previously rumored.

It is worth mentioning that sydney She has become a recognized actress thanks to her participation in euphoriaseries of hbo max which has been one of the biggest hits on the platform. As of the second season, he is given a greater role, which is why several projects have now been proposed to him, including these types of Marvel adaptations.

For now, the story that it will have has not been fully confirmed. madam web, as well as if it will have some kind of connection with the spider-man of Tom Holland and the cinematic universe of Marvel. Sony has mentioned that they want to carve out their own spider character lore, but there’s nothing clear about the hero’s involvement.

The film premieres October 6, 2023.

Via: TheDirect