The autopsy carried out on the 27 miners who died in a mine in southern Peru confirmed that the cause of death was the inhalation of carbon monoxide, as a result of the fire that broke out on Saturday in the tunnel, the region’s Public Ministry reported on Tuesday. Andean of Arequipa.

Five medical examiners and eight criminal prosecutors from Arequipa, located more than 1,000 kilometers south of Lima, participated in the autopsy of the victims by the Institute of Legal Medicine, which confirmed death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

At least 16 of the 27 deceased miners were from the city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, bordering Bolivia, and on Monday night their remains were handed over to their relatives at the Arequipa morgue, according to local media reports.

For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office has carried out a criminal inspection and announced that it will collect the statements of the representatives of the contractor company of the deceased miners and of the Yanaquihua mining company, located in the province of Condesuyos, in coordination with the homicide area. .

The owner of the “Esperanza I” deposit was the one who notified the authorities and announced that the causes of the accident, which are still under investigation, are related to a short circuit that would have caused the fire, followed by a landslide.

Images disseminated by local media and on social networks showed a large column of black smoke coming out of one of the holes in the mine.

As detailed by the company in a statement, shortly after the incident a contingency plan was activated that resulted in the evacuation of 175 workers.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, between January and April 2023 there were five accidents that caused the death of five people due to landslides, collisions with moving objects, and contact with burning substances or objects, among other causes.

However, the Yanaquihua tragedy is the largest since it has been recorded, since the year 2000.

Last year, there were 39 fatalities and, in 2021, the number rose to 63, of which 26 died after a bus carrying workers from the Ares mining company fell into an abyss, from the Andean region of Ayacucho to Arequipa. , always according to official data.

The number was lower in previous years: 19 in 2020; 40 in 2019; 27 in 2018; 41 in 2017; 34 in 2016; and 29 in 2015.

Between 2000 and 2014, deaths in formal mines ranged between 32 and 73 per year, so that, in total, fatalities in accidents related to formal mining in Peru amount to 1,193 in the last 23 years, always according to official data.

Receive more international news directly on your WhatsApp