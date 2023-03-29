Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 1:21 p.m.





The Sardinera Association of Murcia has completed, for another year, the traditional presentation of the Sardine catafalques, which will burn after the celebration of the Burial parade on Saturday, April 15, practically ending the Spring Festival 2023. The The president of the Association, José Antonio Sánchez, was one of those who discovered the models this Wednesday in the tasting room of the Estrella de Levante brewery.

The largest catafalque represents the four elements of the planet: air, sea, earth and fire. The sardine will measure 14 meters and the figure in total, 20. The child, for its part, will have a height of 8 meters. Both are made with recycled and sustainable materials, plus oil-free paints.



Model of the children’s catafalque.



Nacho Garcia / AGM







The great structure will begin to be placed after the Bando de la Huerta parade (which will take place on Tuesday, April 11) is held in the central Martínez Tornel square in the capital. The sardine will go up in flames after midnight on Saturday and once the parade is over, in which the floats of the 23 sardine groups will participate, guarded by the hachoneros, and around 35 entertainment groups from different parts of the country and from abroad, as Sánchez announced on Monday, during the presentation of the Spring Festival program. “The only thing that repeats is the Dragon of Conte,” he said then.