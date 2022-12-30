The ‘life cycle’ of a car often resembles how it goes in real life. They start out noisy and in good spirits, then mature for some time, then settle into the solid mediocrity of middle age and then silently slip into the darkness to be gently removed from the price lists.

However, supercars sometimes want to do that differently. They are a bit like the playboy uncles and aunts of the car world, the ones who grow old little irreverently, get drunk at weddings and wear inappropriate clothes anyway. Cars that get their clearest “I don’t give a damn” moment, precisely in the palliative care department of the automotive world.

What does Sterato mean?

The truth is that impending replacement frees up creativity, both in terms of accounting and ‘out with a bang, what shall we do with it again?’. And that often produces specials that really deserve that name. Take the Lamborghini Huracán, for example, a mid-sized supercar that has been terrorizing Ferraris since 2014.

We’ve already had the Tecnica and the STO for the past year and a half, probably the two most complete appearances the Huracán bloodline has produced to date. And now something that appears to be a bounce ball of sorts is coming – a production version of the 2019 Huracán Sterrato concept car.

Of course, the name already reveals the intention of the car, if you speak a little Italian, at least, because ‘sterrato’ literally means ‘unpaved’. A name that throws all possible romanticism out the window in favor of absolute clarity – this is a Lambo that lets you seek out the raw and gritty. And it’s not even a fat tire Urus. Thank you very much for that, Lamborghini.

The goal of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

So what exactly is the Sterrato for? Lamborghini hasn’t released many details yet, but the company believes the Sterrato is “both courageous and unexpected” and extends the whole concept that a Huracán should be fun to drive by adding some off-road capability. Which is not even surprising, because the majority of the Huracán range already has four-wheel drive.

But what catches our attention the most are the almost lost phrases that declare that ‘the Sterrato will have excellent traction on unpaved surfaces with a focus on gravel’ and ‘balanced oversteer for a fun ride’. It is not difficult to draw the conclusion that we are looking at one gravel spec Huracán rally car, say a kind of Huracán Safari.

And that’s not the end of the stocking yet. It is said that this not only ‘opens new frontiers’, it is also the fastest Huracán on a ‘bumpy, secondary road’. If you drive your supercar a bit, you always come across a few of them. So it sounds like this is the version of the Huracán that takes the broadest view of its role as a supercar.

What’s different?

Well, to actually make that Huracán gravel and B-roadproof Lamborghini had to make some adjustments. The front and rear bumpers and side skirts have been reinforced and re-profiled to ensure that they a) are not ripped off the body like wet newspaper if they hit a geological object and b) increase the approach and departure angles so that the car is in the first place in the road near geological objects.

A protective plate has been mounted at the front and reinforcements have been installed under the entire bottom. There are functional roof rails (which will no doubt lead to the inevitable addition of a variety of ‘lifestyle’ options such as roof tents and light bars, none of which will ever actually be used), nose-mounted auxiliary lights and an overhead air intake the rear window.

It is there to supply air to the engine along paths designed to prevent dirt or water from entering. And of course there are sturdy wheel arch extensions that should suggest the use of pop rivets as much as possible, and disguise the fact that the track width has increased; 30 millimeters at the front and 34 millimeters at the rear, but more on that later.

Specifications of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

The engine itself is, as expected, a 5.2-litre V10 without turbos like the standard Huracán RWD, delivering an easy and reliable 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque with a red line on the rev counter at 8,700 rpm. The engine has been specially tuned for the Sterrato, but given that maximum torque is only reached at 6,500 rpm, you will still have to chase it up to speed.

Usually no problem; the sound that that V10 produces above 8,500 rpm should be named auditory heritage anyway. Why isn’t the power a bit more extreme? Well, the way of tuning reveals a rather relaxed set-up that has more to do with rideability and reliability than anything else.

And on unpaved surfaces, huge amounts of horsepower are less useful anyway than the art of actually being able to lose what you have. Attached to the engine is the usual seven-speed paddle-shift automatic, which in turn passes everything to Lamborghini’s equally common adaptive four-wheel drive system, this time with a more specific LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system that now has a dedicated drive mode under the Anima button .

The special driving mode

Besides Strada (road) and Sport (eh… sport) there is now Rally. This position suggests a heavy emphasis on rear-wheel drive and a lot of excitement. There are also changes to the interior, but at the time of writing, all final production specs have yet to be determined. What we do know is that the changes will not be earth-shattering and that a new type of alcantara, specially developed for the Sterrato, will be used called Verde Sterrato.

In addition, there is a logo on the seats and you will be able to read the ratios in terms of tilting and diving / rearing. On the other hand, if you’re in the position where the lateral lean is so great that it knocks a car as low as this out of shape, you’re probably already crashing in slow motion. But probably the most important (and most obvious) aspect of the Sterrato is its suspension.

Not a thoroughbred off-roader

It has a lot more of that than the standard car. Let’s look up from the ground for a moment. The wheels and tires are smaller and taller, respectively, with 19-inch rims on all four corners, paired with all terrain tires with thicker sidewalls and a more aggressive profile than you would normally find on a mid-engined supercar.

The brakes are the usual carbon-ceramic ones – which is kind of weird, because steel could provide more initial bite and you’d probably want to get your Sterrato from 150+ mph to a standstill considerably less often than a more track-focused model. Anyway, they work on the road on the Huracán, so there’s no reason to assume they wouldn’t do any less well on unpaved roads.

The wheels and tires also get more freedom of movement, because the camber on the front axle has been increased by 25 percent and on the rear axle by even 35 percent, and the ride height is 44 millimeters higher than on a Huracán Evo, for example. That extra height will of course help to defy larger obstacles without immediately hanging with the suspension in the bumpstops.

More suspension means less bounce, which in turn means more control. And ultimately more fun. Because remember: this is not meant to be a 100-percent off-roader, or a mud-plowing Discovery rival. You might think it would appeal to people in markets where the infrastructure rather limits the fun you can get out of super-low supercars. We don’t want to say much more, but China has almost as many dramatic roads as millionaires.

The appearance of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

First impression? In real life, the Sterrato looks just right. The Huracán has never necessarily been a really nice car. It’s tough and rugged, but there’s a lot of testosterone and geometry in its aesthetic mix. Which also means that the protein-rich additions of the Sterrato fall very well into place. In fact, they suit him, especially those roof rails and widened wheel arches.

Okay, those lights in the front don’t seem to integrate very much with the pointed snout, but the whole rest is about right. No performance figures have been announced yet, but given the weight and engine we’re still in the 3.5 second range for a sprint to 100km/h and a top of close to 300km/h; so there is nothing wrong with that.

And the whole idea, of course, is that the Sterrato isn’t necessarily about scoring points that do well on paper – all the technical changes Lamborghini have made are aimed at broadening the Huracán’s comfort zone. And that should ensure a Huracán that can be enjoyed more and more often.

The nicest Huracan?

After all, we’re all probably closer to a dirt road than a track. That said, the interesting thing is that this could just be the most fun Huracán of them all when it comes to driving, at least for mundane mortals like us.

And because his tires lose grip in a more progressive way, the suspension travel is a bit longer and he seems more inclined to talk about what the tires are doing, the Sterrato could also be funnier on the track than it is. are relatives that were specially developed for that place.

Slower, yes, but that doesn’t have to be a big deal, and certainly as noisy. When you add those qualities to the ability to attack an unpaved or just bad B-road with the right amount of enthusiasm without the risk of destroying your very expensive underbody and suspension, the Sterrato just might be the best Huracán … well, ever could be.