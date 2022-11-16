In this special livery, McLaren will be at the start of the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend. The last race of the season is also the last F1 race for the cheerful Daniel Ricciardo for the time being. His place for next year has been given to Oscar Piastri, who left the Alpine academy for McLaren after a lot of fanfare. Norris will also be driving in the same livery this weekend.

The strange outfit of the McLaren MCL36 comes from the hand of artist Anna Maria Aoun, known in the art world as Anna Tangles. Her work is reflected on the front wing and side of the F1 car. It should reflect the “sense of calm and focus the drivers are in”. But you saw that yourself, didn’t you?

Previous special liveries brought good luck

The past shows that a special outfit for McLaren is not strange. Think back to the beautiful Gulflivery with which Lando Norris managed to conquer a podium place in Monaco. Earlier this year McLaren also drove with a kind of cyberpunk gear that didn’t make the F1 car uglier either. With that the McLarens scored a fourth and fifth place.

All season long, McLaren has been battling Alpine for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship. After a drama race in Brazil, McLaren is 19 points behind Alpine. Can Tangles lines work a miracle? We wish Ricciardo a success in his last F1 race.