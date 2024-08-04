For her followers, talking about Karol G is talking about female empowerment, sisterhood and overcoming. This has been demonstrated by the bichota breaking all records with his Tomorrow Will Be Nice, the iconic album that has made history by being the first studio work by a Latin artist to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 200, one of the most prestigious lists in the industry. In the same way, its subsequent Tomorrow Will Be Nice Tourwhere Karol has become the first Latin American performer to surpass the $300 million threshold by selling more than two million tickets.

Karol’s creative evolution has been aimed at liberation, as a woman and as an artist. If on the A side of Tomorrow Will Be Nice The concept of the interpreter revolved around self-acceptance, self-love, brotherhood, sorority and rising from the ashes, the B-side, Bichota Season, claims sexual freedomthe explicitness, the fun and the explosiveness of feminine sensuality. However, this inspiration had been brewing long before the release of her last studio album.

There is a book that has had a lot to do with the whole formation of the new era that has changed Karol G’s career and life forever. A best-seller which the Colombian has already recommended on several occasions during the last few years. It is the popular Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetypean inspiring work by analytical psychologist Clarissa Pinkola Estés. An author who has also made history by being the first Latina writer to appear with this book on the best-seller list. The New York Times.

“Now that I am reading a book called Women who run with the wolves I have understood a lot the awakening that I had after many years,” Karol assured in 2022 in a interview for Vogue Mexico and Latin America. “When I started, I was very careful that as a woman I couldn’t cross certain lines or talk about certain topics, or express myself in a certain way. Sometimes I would write a song that told of an intimate moment I had with a person and it would be kept to myself because it wasn’t well seen that I would say how good he made me feel, what I liked or how he kissed me (…) “Before, women would listen to men’s songs and we had to adapt them to how we would say them, but not anymore. Now there are women who express what we feel,” she says.

That same year, Carolina recommended the aforementioned book to her followers through Instagram, previewing what was coming next. “I am reading this book: Women who run with the wolves. And wow, wow, wow. Ready for the next level, babes,” he announced. And the next level was, indeed, Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful.

The truth is that Estés’ work contains that revealing background that the Colombian artist talks about. Women Who Run with Wolves explores the concept of wild woman and how it has been socially repressed. Here the author examines female psychology through the narration of myths, fairy tales and intercultural stories, supporting the existence of an instinctive and powerful force that lives within every woman.

Along these lines, the work focuses on the recovery of this essence, this strength and innate wisdom. Through the different stories, Estés provides tools for women to reconnect with their wild nature, facing and overcoming the obstacles imposed by society. The teachings present in the book revolve around being faithful to one’s own nature, growing and learning through challenges, and fostering self-love and love for others. The psychologist also introduces the figure of the predator, those agents that dispossess and repress the strength of women in society.

And it is that the archetype of the wild woman is very present in the projects of various female artists today. bichota by Karol G is a reflection of the motomami of Rosalia, or the brat by Charli XCX. Female empowerment is a paradigm and a vehicle for change that is gaining more and more strength through music.