For several days now, DC has been frequently promoting its next live action film, Blue Beetle, it even had marketing from the community by becoming a meme. And after this, many have wondered if the tape is really worth watching at the end of the day.

Surprisingly, the press that has scored it gave it an average of just over 81%which makes this product something considered fresh on the page of Rotten Roma. So, it seems that beyond the teasing, the film has managed to stand out compared to other productions.

Here are some opinions from the media:

The Movie Blog: Xolo Maridueña was not only perfectly cast for the role, but he also gave a really solid performance. Film Authority: …despite the aspiration to create Cronenberg for children…Blue Beetle is typically teen food… Cine Movie TV: The movie is far from perfect with questionable visuals at first, but this wholesome superhero comedy will have you cheering, laughing, and crying. The three essentials to have a good time at the cinema.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: It was being publicized a lot by the community, but to make fun of the fact that it probably wouldn’t be a good product. However, with these opinions many will end up falling to the movie theaters.