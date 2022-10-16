Spain.- The rupture between the marriage of Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been in the eye of the show for weeks, and despite living in constant controversy, the Colombian singer has remained firm and has lived with their children regularly because the two minors They have also been affected by their father’s infidelity with Clara Chía.

Recently, Shakira was seen at one of the baseball games of her eldest son, Milan, who plays the sport at his school, to provide the support that only a mother can give at events and festivals where her beloved offspring participate.

celebrity was quickly recognized by the people who were in that place, so they immediately requested Photographs Along with Shakira, who kindly granted them despite the fact that she was only enjoying a pleasant moment in the company of her children.

the video where Shakira was captured along with said fans became viral in TikTok because his son after taking the picture he charged an amount of money to his mother’s follower“it’s 10 thousand euros”, while he had the phone camera as if he were going to take a selfie instead of taking the picture of his mother and the fan, which stole a beautiful smile from the 45-year-old singer.

Comments on social networks indicate that the son of Shakira He has good skills to be a great negotiator, and an excellent manager.

“Shakira’s excellent manager, he’s going to be a good businessman”, “how innocent, I love him” and “his favorite bodyguards”, are the comments that stand out the most in the clip on the social network.