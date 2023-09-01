





02:40 UK: Bibby Stockholm, the controversial boat used to deter asylum seekers © AFP

In the port of Portland, in the south of England, the Bibby Stockholm has been installed by the authorities to welcome asylum seekers, in order to deal with the influx of immigrants and the growing number of applications in England. But this ship, already used by other European countries, is causing controversy. Human rights groups denounce overcrowding and poor conditions for the occupants of the barge.