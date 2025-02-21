02/21/2025



Updated at 15: 01h.





The grand final of the Polish city of Breslavia is still far in the international calendar, about three months away, but Betis already knows what its road map is Facing the celebration of the eighths of the UEFA Conference League, after it has been decided what its luck will be this Friday in Nyon (Switzerland), where it is already known that the next adversary of the Verdiblancos in said continental tournament It will be the Vitoria de Guimaraesin an appointment that will be played on March 6 at the Benito Villamarín stadium and the return on the 13th of the same month in the afoso Henriques of the Portuguese city of Guimaraes, also leaving the schedules pending confirmation but reaffirming the condition of local local from Betis to the grand final. Evita as it may be a ‘coconut’ of the raffle such as Chelsea that is enlisted in the area contrary to that of Betis, which in case of overcoming the aforementioned Portuguese team will be measured in rooms already in April in front of the winner of the Jagiellonia – Circle of witches, and in the semifinals, in early May, the fiorentina could well expect it, which faces the Panathinaikos, leaving the last Playing of the Verdiblanco side for Celje – Lugano, with the same possibilities as the rest of the aforementioned clubs.

What has also been raffled this Friday is how the Conference will advance to the most decisive days, so already knows what will be the path that the Betics will have to travel in case they want to reach the final appointment to be played in Poland May 28. There is therefore a pairing box facilitated by UEFA in which it is stipulated what the clubs that will be measured in eighths will be, and what would be the scenarios of a hypothetical passto rooms, semifinals and the end itself From the great tournament, which Betis aspires to arrive, always game by game. What has been lost is already the condition of the head of series, and the category of premises of the matches has been raffled for the rounds, to know at what time the Villamarín factor would enter, which will always be a witness to witness Ida duels.

After eliminating the Gent in the previous appointment to this new phase of the Conference, with the great result signed in the first leg in Belgium (0-3) and the one signed in the Tour at the Benito Villamarín stadium (1-0), Betis Walk with firm foot in the third of the European steps knowing The great continental debt held in the previous edition of this tournament and especially its contest in previous campaigns in the Europa League, in which the Verdiblancos with Pellegrini in command have never passed from the Eighth Barrier in all these years that the Chilean has sat On the heliopolitan bench. That is what Betis intends to settle trying to lift the conference.

When would the rooms and semifinals be and what rivals would Betis play in case of passing?

UEFA already published at the beginning of the season what the continental almanac that concerns Betis after achieving its place would be. As the elimination round of the Play offsalready concluded, it is known that the quarterfinals that will follow the eighths They will be played between April 10 and 17with schedules still to know, in the middle of Holy Week, falling that last day, on 17, like Holy Thursday, fraternal love day and one of the key days of the Holy Week of Seville this 2025. Betis will come in case of arriving To those rooms to play the Sevillian derby against Sevilla on the weekend of March 30, and the week of Sunday April 4 will receive Barcelona at the gates of that first quarter of the quarter as long as he gets get to them. From Jagiellonia – Witch Circle That hypothetical adversary of the quarter round would come out and then always look at his case towards the semifinals, where there will only be a place for a winner between the crosses of the Celje – Lugano and the Panathinaikos – Fiorentina, the highest candidate on the role to reach that prelude of the grand final in which Betis also ambitions.









As for the semifinals of the Conferencethese will take place both on the first leg and May 8 in the appearance that corresponds to the return, and the Fiorentina could be the one that would be linked to the Heliopolitan team provided that it also exceeds its opponents. It is remembered in this sense that the April Fair, which returns to the traditional format, that is, from Tuesday to Sunday, will be held from May 6 to 11, with which in case the Verdiblancos reach the semifinals of the Conference, This return meeting will be played in the Ecuador of said Sevillian celebration, at the maximum boom of the Hispanic spring after the recovery of the previous format.