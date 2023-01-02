The best toy for a child is the one that helps them imagine or practice other skills, such as handicrafts or puppets, which tend to favor sociability and create affective bonds, and this does not mean that it has to be more expensive or sophisticated, according to Elena Navío. , member of the Official College of Psychology of the Region of Murcia.

Speaking to Europa Press, the expert highlights the importance of toys being functional and keeping children active, such as bicycles, balls or skates, and that they stimulate memory and attention, such as construction games. In younger children, she advises toys with which they can use imitation and symbolic play and utensils of daily life.

«Each child can play with the toy they choose, without forgetting that playing is synonymous with fun, and you have to listen to what the child asks for; You should not choose a toy based on gender, but rather pay attention to its uniqueness”, points out Navío, who recalls that “children do not play just to entertain themselves” because through play “they learn very important values ​​for proper development, both individually and in a group”.

In this sense, he advocates recovering the game, not only the one that is most prevalent today, which is solitary, but the one that implies interaction, since guidelines for life are learned, such as waiting, negotiating, giving in, following rules and exercising self-control. , among other.

technological gifts



Regarding technological gifts, Navío maintains that adults cannot pretend that children, immersed in a technological world, do not have games of this type. However, he insists that their use can be regulated and not allow them to only play with computers, tablets and video consoles.

«These gifts are not bad if it is what they really want, they are good training for children, but only if they are accompanied by their parents and if they are old enough to know their use, since sometimes we go ahead and buy before time due to the insistence and the difficulty of the parents in delaying the wait”, he comments.

One issue to take into account, according to the expert, is that one must be very careful with the time that the child uses them, and in what proportion during that time they are replacing other more important activities such as sleeping, reading or interacting with other minors and Adults.

«Toys are a unique opportunity to educate them while having fun. Therefore, technological devices can be given away, as long as they are appropriate and used responsibly.

Consequences of Excessive Gifting



The pressure to accumulate things is increasing. “Children become more and more demanding and adults feel guilty if they say no,” Navío explains, going on to point out that adults “are rapidly colonizing childhood through the hyper as a pattern,” doing so “‘hyper-gifted’ children”.

«When the child receives large quantities of gifts, he is likely to be confused, not knowing very well what object to attend to. At these parties, the excessive delivery of toys »represents an excess of stimulation in the child, prevents him from appreciating the details of each one and further reinforces the dissatisfaction«, says the psychologist.

Given this, he considers that the meaning of giving a gift is linked to receiving a present and not to accumulating a series of products that makes the only objective is to have it all. On the other hand, remember that by giving away everything they ask for, children will learn that they will always have what they want, “when precisely what we have to convey is that not everything can be had, understand that they will not always be able to get everything they want.” they want it, which will also allow them to have more flexible thoughts, helping them to have a healthier adaptation to the exterior».

In this regard, Navío points out that children “do not need mountains of gifts”, but rather “affection, being in the company of their loved ones and sharing their gifts with them”, so parents have to accompany them with any game they play. given to them, thus adopting an active role. “Let us remember that if we do not form human beings, we will only be raising beings that consume.”

What to do with children who ask too much



Navío explains that it is normal for children to ask for many things, because “they think it is something magical”, but it is adults who must analyze what to ask for, listening and attending to their priorities. Thus, he recommends not improvising in the search for toys, because “children do not do it, they know very well what they want”, nor add more gifts than they ask for.

«It is normal for children to open the catalog of toys, but the one who has to stop it is the adult, although today instead of finding an authority that serves as a guide, on many occasions they do not run into any obstacle. By not seeing them suffer and avoiding that suffering ourselves, we end up saying yes to everything”, he affirms.

The expert also warns that ‘no’ is a limit and is part of the rules of the game about what can and cannot be done, which will help in the internal organization of the child’s psychic apparatus. That is why she bets on talking and making the Christmas list with them while she reflects on their demands.

“The Kings should not bring them all the gifts on the menu, but rather a few, but very well selected according to the age and personality of the child,” says the expert.

In the case of adults, Navío recommends giving something that is not productive or an object. “It can be time or an illusion, it is enough that it feeds the desire and allows one to imagine and enjoy something different from the routine”, such as an excursion, a ticket to a concert or a cooking workshop.