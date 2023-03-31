testWhat is the best 46-50 inch television? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association responds.

Which size TV suits you depends mainly on the distance between the couch and your TV. Is this distance about 3 meters? Then a 46 to 50-inch TV is a good size for you.

The Consumers’ Association tests TVs in various sizes for image quality, sound quality, ease of use and energy consumption, among other things. A total of more than 270 televisions have been tested, which are currently reasonably to well available.

Among the more than sixty tested televisions in the 46-50 inch category, an LG TV comes out as Best in the Test. Another model from LG is the Best Buy.

Best in Test: LG OLED48C24LA

This 48 inch television from LG has been on the market since 2022 and is available in two variants. Only the color of the foot differs. The OLED48C24LA has a silver base and the OLED48C25LB has a beige base.

The image quality of the OLED screen is excellent. And the contrast is perfect. Colors are vibrant and the viewing angle is wide. Reflections do not smear over the entire screen. The sound quality is also very good. The sound is balanced with good low tones.

The TV also has four HDMI connections and three USB ports. You connect the TV to the internet via a cable or WiFi. You can connect headphones via cord or bluetooth. You can also use the headphones at the same time as the TV speakers.

There are also some downsides. For example, this TV consumes a relatively large amount of energy for its image size. And the operation of the menus is not very smooth.

Best Buy: LG 50UQ80006LB

The best price-quality ratio currently also goes to a model from LG. At 50 inches, this model is slightly larger than the Best in the Test. The LCD LED screen performs quite well. The image is quite sharp and shows smooth movements. The colors look natural and well balanced. The sound of this TV is fine and sounds balanced and clear.

This TV has three HDMI connections and two USB ports. You can connect to the internet via WiFi or a cable. You can only connect headphones via Bluetooth and you cannot use the TV speakers at the same time.

This TV also has some negatives. The contrast of the image is a bit disappointing. In addition, the screen has a fairly small viewing angle and you can suffer from reflections that spread across the screen. And also with this TV, operating the menus is not very smooth.

Accountability

In this section we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers' Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers' Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories in the Netherlands and abroad. The products that are tested are bought in the store, so that they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be an older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price at the moment as far as known by the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary from day to day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.