The electrified car market in Spain has an undisputed leader. Although this compact has been on the market for several years now, the Japanese car continues to achieve impeccable victories in the domestic market. His last battle has been over the sales and registrations from last October 2024where he has once again been crowned the champion of his category.

Of course we talk about Toyota Corollaa car that does not quench its thirst for victory in terms of registrations in Spain, and that is why it continues to accumulate points to conclude the year as the undisputed king of the segment. But, Will it achieve its goal of being the best-selling hybrid car in all of 2024? The truth is that all the data points in this direction, even more so if its numbers are compared with the rest of its category.

This hybrid car offers a minimum trunk of 361 liters.

The success numbers behind the Toyota Corolla

Specifically, according to data published by ANFAClast October 2024, the Toyota Corolla sold a total of 2,208 units. This represented 6.28% of total sales in said period and a gain of 31.98% compared to what was achieved in the same month of 2023.

However, this important figure must also be looked at its annual accumulated, since so far this year 2024 (from January to October), the Toyota Corolla has managed to register a total of 18,908 units. This represents 6.06% of the total market, while, in turn, it is an increase of 19.98% compared to the same section of last year 2023.

As a mere comparison, last October, the second best-selling model was the Toyota Yaris Cross, with 1,996 units. Similarly, this hybrid SUV also occupies the silver position in the general ranking with 14,787 cars sold and closely followed by the Nissan Qashqai and its 14,780 registrations. As you can see, Toyota must be doing something good to obtain these figures with its most beloved compact. But, What exactly does the Corolla offer to be the best seller in Spain?

The Toyota Corolla has a length of 4,370 mm.

This is the Toyota Corolla that is sold in Spain

The Toyota Corolla is offered in three different bodies: compact, family or sedan. However, the most popular option is the first option, as it is the most affordable and, in turn, offers great benefits to its users. This is a car length 4,370 mm and an image that has been slightly updated just a few months ago.

Its interior has a generous information and entertainment screen, as well as a digital instrument panel on the steering wheel. In terms of habitability, the Toyota Corolla has generous space for rear row occupants, making its practicality truly remarkable. Without leaving its interior, this model offers a minimum volume in the trunk of 361 liters.

Finally, the Toyota Corolla is available in Spain with two engines: 140H and 200H. The first and most accessible presents 140 HP of power, while the second does the same with 197 HP. Both are really efficient in fuel consumption, consuming figures of around 4 liters/100 km in real conditions.

The hybrid Toyota Corolla is available to buy in Spain from 26,000 euros.

The Toyota Corolla starts in Spain for a price of 26,000 euroswithout counting aid or discounts. It is available in three different finishes: Active Plus, GR Sport and Style Edition. The 140H engine is the most accessible, while to get the 200H you will have to look at the intermediate finish, which raises its starting price to 30,500 euros.