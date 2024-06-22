Sci-fi series are installments that allow us to analyze things that we usually forget: what makes us human? Where are the limits of technologies and their usefulness for humanity? Faced with a present that moves too quickly, what will the technology of the future that awaits us look like? Because of this, sci-fi titles make us stop for a moment to analyze what could come at some point, and Westworld that it is an HBO production allows us to manage different thoughts about this.

Westworld It is one of the most dynamic sci-fi series, it allows you to build different levels of narratives with transformations in time and space, and it goes beyond what anyone would expect.

The narrative tricks of Westworld They are integrated through landscapes of the American Old West, nuanced with contemporary glamor of high society capital. In addition to allowing us to see “behind the scenes,” I am referring to the laboratories of Westworld itself—yes, with lowercase letters. Below I’ll tell you why.

The varied cast also presents us with conflicts that will make us rethink the position of the characters and their role in the world. It’s a barbarity! The problem is that… Westworld It was canceledDespite this, it is a title worth seeing, I’ll tell you why.

HBO MAX’s Westworld, everything you need to know

Westworld: what is it about?

Westworld It’s a video game Come on, yes, a completely real space in which players can touch and get to know the characters properly, it is a kind of open world and each character has their story, however, the androids do not know that they are mere characters in a video game, They reset with each “patch” and are coded to not be able to harm their “guests” since they function as hosts of THEIR world—yes, a very Isaac Asimov and his three laws vibe, but everything will take a surprising turn— .

Practically Westworld It’s a new world, situations restart every time you re-enter. It is a high-caliber video game, the technology is the most sophisticated and because of this, only the richest people in the world can afford it.

Westworld It will make us wonder what reality is, it will also make us meditate about the origin of evil and humanity itself, what makes you human? Questions that sci-fi series always seek to raise: Is evil what makes us truly human? Oh!

The players of Westworld They usually carry out different atrocities in the world, from rapes to murders of characters, in a grotesque and haughty way and obviously, for the mere pleasure of being able to do it, without any kind of punishment or reprimand, they have absolute power; although, of course, there are also adventurers who want to do good and only fulfill the assigned missions, which usually consist of helping the other characters.

Howeverthe most interesting question is the technology that creates the characters, because their bodies, of course, robotic, are capable of feeling pain; Furthermore, each of them has a well-planned ideology, since they develop in a particular context with the notion of a family, their community and even love.

This makes them understand the world in a certain way, they have morals, feelings and thoughts about what they like and what they don’t, what they want and what they don’t. In this way, the characters of Westworld They could pass as well “domesticated” humans—from the perspective that they cannot break the ideology with which they were raised.

This leaves us thinking… Maybe memory is what makes us truly human, since nostalgia and growth bequeath us – in most cases, ha -: remembering the dead, past loves, mistakes after hurting people, will they make us have memories of the image of ourselves and Will they help us build ourselves as people, from sensitivity to “functionality” in society? Is that what shapes us and identifies us as humans? This will make us ask ourselves again and again the narrative of Westworld.

However, After some characters suffer the same abuse time after time, something inside begins to store information, and they will gradually be able to recognize that their world is a lie: great shock.

However, Westworld It goes far beyond hunting us with those ideas, because it will also paint the world outside of the video game and allow us to see the stories of the people of the “real world” and how they have built and fine-tuned the video game universe with their actions and beliefs. own motivations.

After seeing the passage of time and the pain of memory, we will not be surprised after all the narrative lines that are constructed as myths of Westworld being real winks from the world. So what is real? What if we are in a “westworld”? Go figure!

The moment comes when the characters will devour their oppressors and go out into the world, great twist, right?! Unthinkable, practically impossible, Westworld builds on that and never ceases to impact us. Furthermore, the aftermath of disturbing romances and relationships in general will make our hearts skip a beat at every moment.

Source: HBO

The series has everything and is an original HBO installment.

The origins of Westworld

It is considered that Westworld finds its basis in the 1973 film that was written and directed by Michael Crinhton. The series forges different sci-fi installments depending on the seasons.

The first is considered western sci-fi, the second a dystopia and the third and fourth more cyberpunk and rebellion. Are you ready to give it a try?

How many seasons does Westworld have?

The series was made up of four seasons with 36 episodes. It was produced by HBO which, after seeing the poor income performance, decided to cancel it after the fourth installment.

The series was first launched in 2016 and the final season premiered in 2022.

Source: HBO

Where can I watch Westworld?

Currently, the series has been removed from the catalogs of streaming platforms in Mexico, however, The series can be seen legally in the Prime Video USA catalog.

We recommend: This is the best sci-fi series and you will find it on Prime Video: Solos

If you like sci-fi, Westworld It’s worth it in every way. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed. Furthermore, although the narrative and script are well constructed – despite having structures one on top of the other – the images are also impressive, not to mention the soundtrack.

Westworld It was a really ambitious and sophisticated project.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news. Also, remember to follow us on Instagram.