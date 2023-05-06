What is the best robotic lawnmower? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association responds.

You can of course buy a hand lawn mower as standard. But whether that is always the best choice is the question. Because there is a lawnmower for every type of lawn that makes work easier.

If you have a small lawn, consider a hand lawnmower. If you have a somewhat larger lawn, an electric lawn mower with a cord is the cheapest. Robotic mowers are useful if you really have a lot to mow. They are the most expensive though.

If you opt for a robot lawn mower, you opt for convenience. You only have to set up a robotic lawnmower once. Then he mows your field himself. You often operate it with an app. Setup can be tricky, but once set up, this device takes a lot of work off your hands.

Robotic mowers always mulch. A mower that mulches makes the cut grass extra fine and distributes it over the lawn. This is good for the grass and ensures less grass waste.

The Consumers' Association tests lawn mowers for mowing, ease of use, noise and energy consumption, among other things. A total of 87 lawnmowers were tested, 21 of which were robotic lawnmowers. A model from Robomow comes out as Best in the Test. A robot mower from Worx is Best Buy.

Robomow RK1000. © Consumer Association



Best in Test: Robomow RK1000

The Robomow RK1000 is a robotic lawnmower for lawns up to 1000 square meters. It cuts wet grass well, which is not always the case with other mowers. Mowing a small slope is also no problem (the maximum slope angle is 45 percent).

The Robomow can be operated via an app. And although this is not always easy with a number of robot mowers, the app operation of this mower works well.

You can mow your grass in three different heights with the Robomow RK1000. With a maximum cutting height of 10 centimeters. The minimum cutting height is 2 centimeters. Like all robotic lawnmowers, this machine mulches. A special attachment is included for this purpose.

Whoever gets started with this device should take into account a charging time of two hours. You can then use it for an hour before having to plug it back into the charger.

During the test, it turned out that this Robomow produces 65 decibels of noise, which is not really quiet.

Worx Landroid M500 (WR141E) © Consumer Association



Best Buy: Worx Landroid M500 (WR141E)

Price: 649 euros

Test verdict: 7.3

cutting width: 18 centimeters

Width: 90 centimeters

The Worx Landroid M500 (WR141E) scores slightly less in the test than the Robomow. But it is almost half the price. The price-quality ratio of this device is good.

He has no problem with wet grass. And if you want to mow grass on a slope, that’s fine (the maximum slope angle is 35 percent). It is suitable for a lawn of up to 500 square meters and the minimum cutting height is 3 centimeters, while the maximum cutting height is 6 centimeters.

This lawnmower can also be operated via an app. This turns out to be a bit more difficult than the app operation of the Best in the Test.

Accountability

In this section we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers' Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers' Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories in the Netherlands and abroad. The products that are tested are bought in the store, so that they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be an older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price at the moment as far as known by the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary from day to day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.